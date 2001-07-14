Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions plummeted over 23% during after-hours trading on February 1, 2022, following the company’s announcement that its previously issued consolidated financial statements should be restated and should no longer be relied on. The company’s CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board reportedly resigned in connection with the announcement and a related Special Committee investigation. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Electric+Last+Mile+Solutions+Class+Action+Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS).

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Electric Last Mile Solutions announced that it would restate its previously issued financial statements for the period as of December 31, 2020, the period from August 20, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, the six months ended June 30, and the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The company added that these statements should “no longer be relied upon.”

In the same announcement, Electric Last Mile Solutions disclosed that the company’s CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board have both resigned following the news of the restatement and a related investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors.

According to the company’s announcement, Electric Last Mile and its advisors are now “evaluating the accounting and treatment of certain equity issuances to executive officers” and cannot at this time estimate when it will refile its restated financial statements.

Following this news, Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stock price dropped over 23% during after-hours trading on February 1, 2022, and continued to plummet by as much as 52% on February 2, 2022, causing significant harm to investors.

