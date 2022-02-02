TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Please see below for a link to the monthly factsheet for the abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC ( TSX:FAP, Financial), including performance and portfolio composition as of December 31, 2021.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Factsheet

Important Information

abrdn is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities: abrdn Canada Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg, abrdn Private Equity (Europe) Limited, abrdn Capital Partners LLP, abrdn Investment Management Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. abrdn Canada Limited is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the company's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: [email protected]

https://www.abrdn.com/en-ca/canadaclosedend

For More Information Contact:

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC

Investor Relations

1-800-992-6341

[email protected]

SOURCE: abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/686967/abrdn-Asia-Pacific-Income-Fund-VCC-Announces-Release-of-Monthly-Factsheet



