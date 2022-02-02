AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces, in Partnership with the Digital Technology Supercluster, Expansion of the Learning Factory Digital Twin Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)( FRA:2Q0, Financial), a next-generation digitalinfrastructure provider, in partnership with Avcorp Industries Inc., Convergent Manufacturing Technologies, and LlamaZOO Interactive Inc. is pleased to announce that the Digital Technology Supercluster's Learning Factory Digital Twin (LFDT) project has been extended and the scope expanded. The LFDT project was first announced in March 2019 and aims to apply digital twinning to the manufacturing process of aerospace components, creating "virtual reality versions" or digital twins of manufactured parts, processes and facilities.

Before now, creating and finalizing designs for manufacturing facilities has been a costly process. The Learning Factory integrates the latest in virtual technologies and leverages AMPD's High Performance Computing platform, supplemented by LlamaZOO's Clarity software, allowing for remote facility and equipment monitoring, layout planning, inspection, and training. This enables users to virtually access and work within full-scale industrial production to create digitally driven, industrial tools.

"Aerospace manufacturing is another complex process that is now being made easier through advancements in commercial technology and the power of data-driven collaboration with our partners," said Charles Lavigne, President & CEO, LlamaZOO Interactive Inc.

Image of LlamaZOO's Clarity product demonstrating equipment captured from 3D laser scans and represented as a virtual environment with IoT sensor data.

"We're excited to see how these advancements have enabled efficiencies in training, maintenance, real-time monitoring and innovation for the LFDT project, and what this next stage holds."

"It has been a great advantage for Avcorp to collaborate with, and learn from, our several digital technology partners within this project as this may not have happened without this project, and it has taught us a great deal about what is possible", said Mike Elvidge, GM, Avcorp. "Until now our method for assessing workspaces and workflows has been very manual and time intensive and could often be intrusive on the process and the factory floor. Being able to digitalize, visualize and track both proposed and active processes allows us to experiment with ideas on how to improve and simulate outcomes to find and optimize solutions much more rapidly."

"The collaborative work with the different project partners under the LFDT project provided the foundation that has allowed us to develop a self-learning, data-driven, Digital Twin, that accurately can predict the future state of complex composites manufacturing processes. This new capability has the potential to revolutionize, scheduling, process control, and quality assurance in aerospace manufacturing. Factory-wide installations of this novel predictive Digital Twin are scheduled for 2022." Said Göran Fernlund, President, Convergent Manufacturing Technologies.

"We're thrilled to extend to our investment in the Learning Factory Digital Twin project." This project is showing how digital solutions can address some of the world's biggest problems," said Sue Paish, CEO of the Digital Supercluster. "We are honoured to support this ambitious endeavor and excited to see how this innovation will advance aerospace manufacturing in Canada."

"It is a great privilege to be continuing our work with our project partners at the Digital Supercluster. By providing this Digital Twin technology to Canadian Manufacturers, we will be enabling engineers to achieve the highest level of efficiency in the manufacturing process," said Anthony Brown, CEO and co-founder of AMPD Ventures.

About Digital Supercluster

Ahead of the curve starts here. The Digital Supercluster is building a better Canada by growing Canadian businesses, creating a digitally skilled workforce and positively impacting lives across our country. We accelerate the development and adoption of digital technologies that keep Canadians healthy, address climate change and drive economic productivity. Through a powerful combination of co-investment, cross-sector collaboration, IP creation and digital talent development, we unlock the potential of Canadians to lead and succeed in the digital world. Learn more www.digitalsupercluster.ca.

About LlamaZOO

LlamaZOO is a Spatial Business Intelligence platform provider with products that enables stakeholders from First Nation, natural resource industries in mining, oil and gas, forestry, and other capital intensive industries like manufacturing, to make meaningful and impactful decisions by visualizing their complex data in 3D. LlamaZOO's spatial business intelligence platform empowers organizations to integrate data from across their operations and visualize it in the context of its real-world location, quickly revealing crucial insights and facilitating rapid decision-making. The company is headquartered in Victoria, BC, Canada. Learn more at LlamaZOO.com or join the community on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Avcorp

The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 65 years of experience, over 450 skilled employees and 560,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, lightweight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.

About Convergent Manufacturing Technologies

Convergent is a science-based digital tools provider that deliver unique insights and enables better process-design and decision making for the advanced composites manufacturing community. With offices in Canada and USA, Convergent is working closely with the largest aerospace companies in the world to digitally transform their manufacturing processes. Convergent is a spin-off from The University of British Columbia with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, see www.convergent.ca.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD is a next-generation infrastructure company. AMPD specializes in providing high-performance computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports digital animation and visual effects and big data collection, analysis and visualization. With state-of-the-art, high-performance computing solutions hosted in sustainable urban data centres, AMPD is leading the transition to the next generation of computing infrastructure. Through a mix of infrastructure as a service ("IaaS") and an upgraded, high-performance cloud offering, we are meeting the low-latency requirements of multiplayer video games and eSports, computer graphics rendering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, mixed reality, big data processing, and the as-yet uncharted technological developments of the coming decades. Additional information can be found on SEDAR and our website atwww.ampd.tech.

