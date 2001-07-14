The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (“Greenidge ” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GREE) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 2, 2022, Greenidge announced selected preliminary operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Among other results, the Company reported that it “[e]xpects GAAP Net Loss of $(51) to $(41) million, including a noncash goodwill impairment charge related to the Support.com business of $42 to $47 million[.]”

On this news, Greenidge’s stock price fell $1.51, or 11.93%, to close at $11.15 per share on February 2, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Greenidge securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

