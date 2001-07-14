Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Inducement Equity Grants

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio, today announced that it granted to John Van Buiten, as an inducement to accept his appointment as Vice President of Accounting/Corporate Controller with HOF Village Newco LLC, 14,156 restricted stock units (the “RSUs”) with respect to the Company’s common stock, $0.0001 par value. The Company also granted to Shawn Smith, as an inducement to accept his appointment as Vice President of Marketing with HOF Village Newco LLC, 15,281 RSUs.

The grants were made as inducement awards in accordance with each new employee’s offer of employment and were not granted under the Company’s Amended 2020 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the “2020 Plan”), but are subject to substantially the same terms and conditions as the 2020 Plan. For each new employee, the grants, which are subject to award agreements, will vest in one-third increments on each of the first, second and third anniversary of such new employee’s start date, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date.

