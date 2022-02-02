CGI reports director election results
PR Newswire
MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2022
Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom
MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live webcast.
All 16 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:
Votes for
Votes withheld
%
%
Alain Bouchard
99.52%
0.48%
George A. Cope
99.48%
0.52%
Paule Doré
93.75%
6.25%
Julie Godin
99.12%
0.88%
Serge Godin
99.04%
0.96%
André Imbeau
99.50%
0.50%
Gilles Labbé
99.42%
0.58%
Michael B. Pedersen
99.82%
0.18%
Stephen S. Poloz
99.81%
0.19%
Mary G. Powell
99.48%
0.52%
Alison C. Reed
99.81%
0.19%
Michael E. Roach
99.61%
0.39%
George D. Schindler
99.65%
0.35%
Kathy N. Waller
99.68%
0.32%
Joakim Westh
99.13%
0.87%
Frank Witter
99.63%
0.37%
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 82,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-reports-director-election-results-301474453.html
SOURCE CGI Inc.