Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys General Electric Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, American Express Co, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: GE, CPNG, SPY, UBER, FRI, ADI, GOLD, SPXU, XPDI, LMT, M, OMF, AVGO, SLP, NUE, DEO, INTC, OESX, RWR, KRE, IBB, XBI,

GE, CPNG, SPY, UBER, FRI, ADI, GOLD, SPXU, XPDI, LMT, M, OMF, AVGO, SLP, NUE, DEO, INTC, OESX, RWR, KRE, IBB, XBI, Added Positions: TSM, AXP, AMZN, ILMN, F, PYPL, JPM, LRCX, XOM, SPHQ, CSCO, FDN, BP, MDT, V, MUB,

TSM, AXP, AMZN, ILMN, F, PYPL, JPM, LRCX, XOM, SPHQ, CSCO, FDN, BP, MDT, V, MUB, Reduced Positions: AMD, MU, AAPL, GILD, GSK, BMY, SMH, PFE, NVDA, GLD, GOOG, MSFT, NFLX, FCX, COP, APH, MRK, FB, VGK, ABBV, NEE, BAC, RDVY, GOOGL, EXEL, IEMG, SPHD, IPAC, IJH, IVV, IJR, TMO, ARKF, IWR, GLOP, KO, AXTI, RTX,

AMD, MU, AAPL, GILD, GSK, BMY, SMH, PFE, NVDA, GLD, GOOG, MSFT, NFLX, FCX, COP, APH, MRK, FB, VGK, ABBV, NEE, BAC, RDVY, GOOGL, EXEL, IEMG, SPHD, IPAC, IJH, IVV, IJR, TMO, ARKF, IWR, GLOP, KO, AXTI, RTX, Sold Out: XLF, PSQ, SH, CRWD, TGT, FISV, COIN, DRI, AVIR, FTNT, LOW, AMAT, DBRG, DM, ALSN, VZIO, NVS, XLE, HIVE, XLI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Electric Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, American Express Co, Illumina Inc, Coupang Inc, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, ProShares Short QQQ, ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Axiom Investment Management LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Axiom Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axiom+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 106,807 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,624 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,736 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,390 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.83% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 62,771 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63%

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 14,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $457.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $168.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 54.05%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 19,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 255.51%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $184.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 67.99%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $356.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 132.38%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 177.34%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 35.20%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $611.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.

Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 60.41%. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $122.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.76%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 11,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.83%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 27,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 66.57%. The sale prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 7,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 46.29%. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 10,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 39.68%. The sale prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 3,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 32.4%. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 19,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.