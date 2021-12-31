Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys General Electric Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, American Express Co, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: GE, CPNG, SPY, UBER, FRI, ADI, GOLD, SPXU, XPDI, LMT, M, OMF, AVGO, SLP, NUE, DEO, INTC, OESX, RWR, KRE, IBB, XBI,
- Added Positions: TSM, AXP, AMZN, ILMN, F, PYPL, JPM, LRCX, XOM, SPHQ, CSCO, FDN, BP, MDT, V, MUB,
- Reduced Positions: AMD, MU, AAPL, GILD, GSK, BMY, SMH, PFE, NVDA, GLD, GOOG, MSFT, NFLX, FCX, COP, APH, MRK, FB, VGK, ABBV, NEE, BAC, RDVY, GOOGL, EXEL, IEMG, SPHD, IPAC, IJH, IVV, IJR, TMO, ARKF, IWR, GLOP, KO, AXTI, RTX,
- Sold Out: XLF, PSQ, SH, CRWD, TGT, FISV, COIN, DRI, AVIR, FTNT, LOW, AMAT, DBRG, DM, ALSN, VZIO, NVS, XLE, HIVE, XLI,
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 106,807 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.85%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,624 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,736 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,390 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.83%
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 62,771 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63%
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 14,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $457.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Axiom Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $168.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 54.05%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 19,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 255.51%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $184.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 67.99%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $356.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 132.38%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 177.34%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Axiom Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 35.20%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $611.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.Sold Out: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Axiom Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Reduced: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 60.41%. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $122.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.76%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 11,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.83%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 27,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 66.57%. The sale prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 7,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 46.29%. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 10,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 39.68%. The sale prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 3,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 32.4%. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Axiom Investment Management LLC still held 19,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.
