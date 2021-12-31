Mosaic Advisors LLC Buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Goosehead Insurance Inc

New Purchases: NVDA, FBRT, FBRT, ADBE, MA, UNH, BMY, COST, DHR, EL, LULU, UNP, QQQ, MCD, ZTS, V, TXN, IWB, GTEK, ASML, AMD, PG, IDXX,

NVDA, FBRT, FBRT, ADBE, MA, UNH, BMY, COST, DHR, EL, LULU, UNP, QQQ, MCD, ZTS, V, TXN, IWB, GTEK, ASML, AMD, PG, IDXX, Added Positions: AAPL, VIG, TSLA, VXUS, GOOGL, AMZN, VWO, MSFT, GOOG, SHW, HD, VB, NEE, IAU, ABT, FB, WMT,

AAPL, VIG, TSLA, VXUS, GOOGL, AMZN, VWO, MSFT, GOOG, SHW, HD, VB, NEE, IAU, ABT, FB, WMT, Reduced Positions: AGG, JMST, GSHD, ABBV, PEP, AMGN, CAT, JPST, JNJ, JPM, CSCO,

AGG, JMST, GSHD, ABBV, PEP, AMGN, CAT, JPST, JNJ, JPM, CSCO, Sold Out: DE, ORCL, DIS, UPS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Goosehead Insurance Inc, Deere, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mosaic Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mosaic Advisors LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mosaic Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mosaic+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 295,909 shares, 37.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 448,875 shares, 20.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 39,792 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 135,672 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,428 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.69%

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $252.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 31,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 31,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $533.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $396.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $479.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.69%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 29,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $905.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 184.76%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2960.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.28%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3012.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $313.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 52.21%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2960.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.