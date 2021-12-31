Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Mosaic Advisors LLC Buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Goosehead Insurance Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mosaic Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Goosehead Insurance Inc, Deere, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mosaic Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mosaic Advisors LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mosaic Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mosaic+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mosaic Advisors LLC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 295,909 shares, 37.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
  2. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 448,875 shares, 20.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 39,792 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 135,672 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,428 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.69%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $252.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (FBRT)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 31,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (FBRT)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 31,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $533.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $396.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Mosaic Advisors LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $479.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.69%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 29,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $905.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 184.76%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2960.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.28%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3012.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $313.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Mosaic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 52.21%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2960.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Mosaic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mosaic Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Mosaic Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mosaic Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mosaic Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mosaic Advisors LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus