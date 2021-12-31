Barnett & Company, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Intel Corp, Sells General Motors Co, Diebold Nixdorf Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: HPQ, MRK, DLTH, KOP, ADT, MRNA, BIG, ETN, ABT, MBUU, ENB, EL, TSLA, AVGO, JNJ, MAS, MSI, WM, WMT, TRV, UNH, TXN, DHR, DRI, GOOG, CSCO, ADP, FPI, BAX, AMT, CDNS, DOW, KHC, DNUT, YUM, VRTX, VZ, OGN, VFC, T, MA, PYPL, ULTA, PM, TDOC, KEYS, ZTS, CDW, VEEV, HLT, EMR, ACN, AMD, MO, AXP, AMGN, AZN, ADSK, BF.B, CNC, CVX, CTAS, CMCSA, ECL, LLY, TJX, NEE, HON, HRL, JKHY, MDLZ, LMT, NVDA, NFLX, NEM, NKE, ORLY, PXD, ROP, SYK,

Chattanooga, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Intel Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, sells General Motors Co, Diebold Nixdorf Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barnett & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Barnett & Company, Inc. owns 283 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,935 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 92,327 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 52,452 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 39,320 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) - 41,605 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Duluth Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $15.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.34 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $30.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $8.54. The stock is now traded at around $7.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $169.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2361.74%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $283.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2275.57%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $166.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 65.49%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 25,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2349.49%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2279.49%. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $241.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 436.48%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $165.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Diebold Nixdorf Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.27.

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11.

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.34 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $23.67.

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55.

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.