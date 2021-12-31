Geneva Capital Management Llc Buys Construction Partners Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Blackbaud Inc, Sells , Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Frontdoor Inc

- New Purchases: FRPT, VBK,
- Added Positions: ROAD, AXON, BLKB, CRNC, IWO, CTLT, BLFS, ALRM, STAA, BURL, ONTO, IWP, SMTC, RGEN, MRVL, TJX, JBHT, WMT, TWLO,
- Reduced Positions: HUBS, ALGN, EPAM, HQY, TCMD, LHCG, FOXF, BL, EXPO, INTU, OMCL, TECH, MASI, BFAM, OLLI, DSGX, FICO, GPN, ROLL, TREX, TYL, GNRC, SITE, KNSL, IIIV, BCPC, AZTA, CSGP, CPRT, IDXX, JJSF, NEOG, ORLY, POOL, TXRH, EXLS, ALGT, ENV, NOVT, VCRA, GMED, KEYS, PETQ, AAON, ABMD, ATVI, APH, ANSS, AX, PLUS, FISV, IT, IEX, ICE, MRTN, PPBI, PRFT, DORM, ROG, ROP, SBNY, STE, LMAT, BR, VRSK, QTWO, WMS, EVOP, PLMR, B, EPAY, CHD, CGNX, COO, DCI, MCHP, RJF, TFX, TRMB, WDFC, WSO, HEI.A, LULU, ULTA, SSNC, FBHS, ETSY, AQUA, ADBE, COST, DHR, ECL, EW, GOOGL, LOW, MSFT, MPWR, CRM, TMO, VFC, DIS, V, PAYC,
- Sold Out: QADA, TRHC, FTDR, MRCY,
For the details of GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geneva+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) - 1,104,818 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
- Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 1,180,453 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) - 658,905 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 849,611 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Exponent Inc (EXPO) - 1,244,399 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
Geneva Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123. The stock is now traded at around $91.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 79,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Geneva Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $246.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)
Geneva Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Construction Partners Inc by 89.03%. The purchase prices were between $28.73 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,288,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)
Geneva Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $142.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 250,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)
Geneva Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $69.61 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $77.41. The stock is now traded at around $66.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 688,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Geneva Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 96.17%. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $253.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 53,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Geneva Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 285,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Geneva Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1036.88%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (QADA)
Geneva Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $87.35 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $87.56.Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)
Geneva Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94.Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)
Geneva Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84.Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Geneva Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $46.71 and $55.92, with an estimated average price of $50.76.
