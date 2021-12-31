Geneva Capital Management Llc Buys Construction Partners Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Blackbaud Inc, Sells , Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Frontdoor Inc

New Purchases: FRPT, VBK,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Construction Partners Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Blackbaud Inc, Freshpet Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, sells , Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Align Technology Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geneva Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Geneva Capital Management Llc owns 126 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) - 1,104,818 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 1,180,453 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) - 658,905 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 849,611 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Exponent Inc (EXPO) - 1,244,399 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%

Geneva Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123. The stock is now traded at around $91.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 79,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $246.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Construction Partners Inc by 89.03%. The purchase prices were between $28.73 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,288,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $142.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 250,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $69.61 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $77.41. The stock is now traded at around $66.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 688,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 96.17%. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $253.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 53,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 285,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1036.88%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneva Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $87.35 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Geneva Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94.

Geneva Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84.

Geneva Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $46.71 and $55.92, with an estimated average price of $50.76.