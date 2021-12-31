Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc Buys GXO Logistics Inc, Broadcom Inc, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells RPM International Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Loews Corp

New Purchases: GXO, AVGOP.PFD, SCHE, DUK, IEMG, ARCC, LMT, O, UNP, GLPI, PAYC, SOXX, SCHA, MTUM, IVW, LTCH, CRWD, SHOP, SPLK, FRC, TSLA, PTY, CRM, FISV, ADSK, PHK,

GXO, AVGOP.PFD, SCHE, DUK, IEMG, ARCC, LMT, O, UNP, GLPI, PAYC, SOXX, SCHA, MTUM, IVW, LTCH, CRWD, SHOP, SPLK, FRC, TSLA, PTY, CRM, FISV, ADSK, PHK, Added Positions: AAPL, DIS, BAX, SBUX, CGNX, DLR, PPG, BMY, PH, RTX, STZ, LOW, KMB, CSCO, HON, TGT, ANSS, IIVI, TMO, ABT, LULU, BX, JPM, BK, GNMA, CVX, ROK, SCHX, CIEN, CII, MRK, VCSH, MDT, SCHW, ORCL, APO, AVGO, PEP, IVV, CCI, D, SCHM, ABBV, SCHZ, JNJ, AMZN, SCHF, AMD, IJR, VNQ, VO, IJH, PM, AXP, FB, MMM, V, CMCSA, XOM, GOOGL, HD, INTU, MDLZ, NVDA,

AAPL, DIS, BAX, SBUX, CGNX, DLR, PPG, BMY, PH, RTX, STZ, LOW, KMB, CSCO, HON, TGT, ANSS, IIVI, TMO, ABT, LULU, BX, JPM, BK, GNMA, CVX, ROK, SCHX, CIEN, CII, MRK, VCSH, MDT, SCHW, ORCL, APO, AVGO, PEP, IVV, CCI, D, SCHM, ABBV, SCHZ, JNJ, AMZN, SCHF, AMD, IJR, VNQ, VO, IJH, PM, AXP, FB, MMM, V, CMCSA, XOM, GOOGL, HD, INTU, MDLZ, NVDA, Reduced Positions: RPM, WAB, L, VTI, KMI, MSFT, SCHG, INTC, XLNX, SYF, WLK, AI, BAC, MMC, SCHB, IBM, VFC, SPY, WMT, VOO, IWB, LQD, IWR, VYM, QQQ, T, GOOG, KKR, MA, WFC, PEG, PG, PFE, MCD, KO, BRK.B, AMAT, A,

RPM, WAB, L, VTI, KMI, MSFT, SCHG, INTC, XLNX, SYF, WLK, AI, BAC, MMC, SCHB, IBM, VFC, SPY, WMT, VOO, IWB, LQD, IWR, VYM, QQQ, T, GOOG, KKR, MA, WFC, PEG, PG, PFE, MCD, KO, BRK.B, AMAT, A, Sold Out: CTSH, BP, DD, DOW, KD, JNK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GXO Logistics Inc, Broadcom Inc, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Baxter International Inc, sells RPM International Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Loews Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 1,011,986 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 333,173 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 498,154 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 1,264,659 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 675,536 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 470,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1826.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 321,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.74 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 296,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $85.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 492,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 85.79%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 50.90%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 60.29%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Fort Pitt Capital Group, Llc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01.