Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Discipline Fund ETF, BRP Group Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Pfizer Inc, Ross Stores Inc

- New Purchases: DSCF, BRP, QGRO, GLD, EPD, SPD, VOO, DMXF, SPYG, PEP, OHI, ADP, BAX, MCO, TCRT,
- Added Positions: GBIL, EEM, VTI, QQQ, VXUS, IWR, VIG, CBU, DIS, HD, ESGD, FIF, IWP, JNJ, KO, VEA, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, BIL, PFE, ESGU, MXI, SPY, VGT, VB, GUNR, XOM, IVV, DCBO, LRCX, IBM, SCHX, XLE, IYM, IVW, IJT, KYN, MSFT, EFAV, AAPL, CVX, DE, EMR, VAW, SUSA, SPYX, UPS, IWF, UNH, ESML, NVDA, PG, GOOG,
- Sold Out: ROST, CMCSA, FBHS, VTRS,
For the details of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pathway+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC
- Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 418,991 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.00%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 278,644 shares, 14.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 124,169 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 67,222 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,538 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Discipline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.416400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 72,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BRP Group Inc (BRP)
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in BRP Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $41.66, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 50,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF (QGRO)
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.66 and $79.15, with an estimated average price of $75.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD)
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.09 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $420.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 939 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 418,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.69%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 99.84%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 56.94%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87.Sold Out: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pathway Financial Advisors LLC keeps buying