Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Discipline Fund ETF, BRP Group Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Pfizer Inc, Ross Stores Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Discipline Fund ETF, BRP Group Inc, American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Pfizer Inc, Ross Stores Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 418,991 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.00% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 278,644 shares, 14.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 124,169 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 67,222 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,538 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Discipline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.416400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 72,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in BRP Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $41.66, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 50,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.66 and $79.15, with an estimated average price of $75.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.09 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $420.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 418,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.69%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 99.84%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 56.94%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.