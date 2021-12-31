Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells The Walt Disney Co, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: PWR, DKS, WSM, SPIP, DIVB, XBI, XSOE, AFL, BIGZ, EYLD, RBLX, COIN, AI, BME, SQ, HFRO, GOLF, FTNT, TRU, ANET, VOYA, ARDC, LAC, SYK, SRE, RIO, MET, LNC, WELL, EIX, VALE, BG, ALL, ALB,

PWR, DKS, WSM, SPIP, DIVB, XBI, XSOE, AFL, BIGZ, EYLD, RBLX, COIN, AI, BME, SQ, HFRO, GOLF, FTNT, TRU, ANET, VOYA, ARDC, LAC, SYK, SRE, RIO, MET, LNC, WELL, EIX, VALE, BG, ALL, ALB, Added Positions: PFFV, VT, ICSH, FPEI, DGRO, STIP, CAT, LHX, FLOT, DE, LCII, PEG, IGRO, IBDN, NVDA, SCHO, UNH, FB, DLS, VIG, ABBV, NOC, WSO, NEE, FNF, QEFA, HD, PCAR, DGRS, IGSB, BR, AMD, BOND, IBMM, XYLD, XLF, CL, EXC, WMT, WMB, PEAK, INTU, IBML, KLAC, GRID, WEN, PYPL, PRU, LTHM, TSCO, ACWV,

PFFV, VT, ICSH, FPEI, DGRO, STIP, CAT, LHX, FLOT, DE, LCII, PEG, IGRO, IBDN, NVDA, SCHO, UNH, FB, DLS, VIG, ABBV, NOC, WSO, NEE, FNF, QEFA, HD, PCAR, DGRS, IGSB, BR, AMD, BOND, IBMM, XYLD, XLF, CL, EXC, WMT, WMB, PEAK, INTU, IBML, KLAC, GRID, WEN, PYPL, PRU, LTHM, TSCO, ACWV, Reduced Positions: DIS, PFFD, F, CRSP, LOGI, PLTR, FDN, TTE, VRTX, CI, GOOGL, JNJ, SCCO, TSM, TMO, UL, PKG, SONY, BX, V, EMMF, BMY, MDT, VZ, DGS, GEM, GLD, PFF, CB, COST, DEO, LMT, WST, LYFT, GDX, IBDP, IBDS, IEMG, MFEM, MGC, QCLN, T, ADBE, APD, ADP, TFC, BHP, BAX, CMCSA, GLW, EOG, GRMN, NVS, ORCL, PG, TXN, UNP, RTX, TSLA, MPC, ZTS, CDW, NRGX, DVYE, FDLO, FNDC, FNDF, IBDQ, IQLT, MUB, QYLD, SCHM, SPY, TLT, XLK, XMLV, AZN, BA, CBRL, CVX, C, EPD, XOM, GE, IBM, VTRS, PCG, WAB, EXG, AAL, DOW, DM, OGN, DTM, ARKK, DGRE, DVY, EEMS, GSEW, IQDG, JQUA, KNG, PBD, QQEW, SCHC, SMMV,

DIS, PFFD, F, CRSP, LOGI, PLTR, FDN, TTE, VRTX, CI, GOOGL, JNJ, SCCO, TSM, TMO, UL, PKG, SONY, BX, V, EMMF, BMY, MDT, VZ, DGS, GEM, GLD, PFF, CB, COST, DEO, LMT, WST, LYFT, GDX, IBDP, IBDS, IEMG, MFEM, MGC, QCLN, T, ADBE, APD, ADP, TFC, BHP, BAX, CMCSA, GLW, EOG, GRMN, NVS, ORCL, PG, TXN, UNP, RTX, TSLA, MPC, ZTS, CDW, NRGX, DVYE, FDLO, FNDC, FNDF, IBDQ, IQLT, MUB, QYLD, SCHM, SPY, TLT, XLK, XMLV, AZN, BA, CBRL, CVX, C, EPD, XOM, GE, IBM, VTRS, PCG, WAB, EXG, AAL, DOW, DM, OGN, DTM, ARKK, DGRE, DVY, EEMS, GSEW, IQDG, JQUA, KNG, PBD, QQEW, SCHC, SMMV, Sold Out: IBDM, BABA, IBTA, IBMJ, CP, HYEM, COR, KDMN, RYLD, IGD, ABB, EMB, CPZ, XMMO, SCHE, ARKW, KD, IAC, XONE, MMT, WLL, UNM, MTCH, AGCO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Quanta Services Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owns 537 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/princeton+global+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,746 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 16,898 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 84,230 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 81,672 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 18,431 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 21,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $115.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $163.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.19 and $42.96, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10377.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 94,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1713.91%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $103.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 17,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 119.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 62,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and by 136.25%. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $20.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 94,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 95,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.81%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $25.34 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.35.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $22.38.

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15.