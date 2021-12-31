Roosevelt Investment Group Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Marriott International Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Victoria's Secret, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Marriott International Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roosevelt Investment Group Llc. As of 2021Q4, Roosevelt Investment Group Llc owns 286 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROOSEVELT INVESTMENT GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roosevelt+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,556,266 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 526,642 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,252 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 153,064 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,336 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $40.26, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 416,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 32,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $209.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $137.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $188.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 419.97%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $420.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 42,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc added to a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co by 48.25%. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 271,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 70.19%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $457.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc added to a holding in One Liberty Properties Inc by 144.03%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $35.28, with an estimated average price of $33.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 141.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc added to a holding in Southern Co by 28.48%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Roosevelt Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.