Sadoff Investment Management Llc Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Medical Properties Trust Inc, First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Intel Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: PFF, MPW, FMBI, NVDA, PFE, VO, JCI, MRK, BFC, QQQ,
- Added Positions: CSCO, CIEN, PCAR, TXN, ABC, GLW, GM, GE, ED, AAPL, DUK, SPY, AMZN, MSFT, SO, GOOG, SPTM, GOOGL, V, WMT, TMO, VCSH, NFLX, MCD, JPM, ABT, DHR, KO, BA, BRK.B, AMT, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: MS, BX, XLNX, HD, MSI, WM, BAC, AB, BBWI, PG, BSV, TFI, MUB, IJR, IEF, XEL, CLX, FIS, WEC, USB, SPGI, JNJ, FB, BIV, FISV, NEE, D, SHM,
- Sold Out: T, INTC, XOM, MDT, RWLK,
These are the top 5 holdings of SADOFF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 236,179 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 958,071 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 328,070 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 386,644 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 698,514 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
Sadoff Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 703,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Sadoff Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 674,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)
Sadoff Investment Management Llc initiated holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $20.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Sadoff Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Sadoff Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Sadoff Investment Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $252.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: ReWalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK)
Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.2 and $1.62, with an estimated average price of $1.36.
