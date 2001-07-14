ANAVEX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on Behalf of Anavex Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVXL) on behalf of Anavex stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Anavex has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 1, 2022, before the market opened, Anavex announced that a phase 3 trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) for Rett syndrome met primary and secondary endpoints. Following the announcement, several people on social media indicated that the primary and secondary endpoints were recently changed. STAT News writer, Adam Feuerstein, tweeted, “Anavex changed the primary and secondary endpoints of this Rett study on Jan. 18, allowing it to claim success when the drug most likely failed.”

On this news, Anavex’s stock fell $2.04, or 15.6%, to close at $11.04 per share on February 1, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

