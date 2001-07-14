Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Vroom Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for March 1st, 2022

4 minutes ago
Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31st, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, February 28th, 2022. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-833-519-1297 (or 914-800-3868 for international access) and entering the conference ID 9567145. A live audio webcast will also be available at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.

