Shell plc Fourth Quarter 2021 Interim Dividend

London, February 3, 2022 − The Board of Shell plc (“Shell” or the “Company”) today annoShell plc Fourth Quarter 2021 Interim Dividendunced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2021 of US$ 0.24 per ordinary share.



The Board expects that the first quarter 2022 interim dividend will be set at US$ 0.25 per share, an increase of around 4% over the US dollar dividend for the fourth quarter 2021. The first quarter 2022 interim dividend is scheduled to be announced on May 5, 2022.

Details relating to the fourth quarter 2021 interim dividend

Per ordinary share Q4 2021 Shell Shares (US$) 0.24

With the Company’s tax residence moved to the UK, dividends paid to shareholders on their ordinary shares will not attract Dutch dividend withholding tax.

Shareholders will be able to elect to receive their dividends in US dollars, euros or pounds sterling.

Absent any valid election to the contrary, persons holding their ordinary shares through Euroclear Nederland will receive their dividends in euros.

Absent any valid election to the contrary, shareholders (both holding in certificated and uncertificated form (CREST members)) and persons holding their shares through the Shell Corporate Nominee will receive their dividends in pounds sterling.

The pound sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments will be announced on March 14, 2022.

Per ADS Q4 2021 Shell ADSs (US$) 0.48

Cash dividends on American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) will be paid, by default, in US dollars.

Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. ADSs are evidenced by an American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) certificate. In many cases the terms ADR and ADS are used interchangeably.

Dividend timetable for the fourth quarter 2021 interim dividend

Event Date Announcement date February 3, 2022 Ex- Dividend Date for ADSs February 17, 2022 Ex- Dividend Date for ordinary shares February 17, 2022 Record date February 18, 2022 Closing of currency election date (see Note below) March 4, 2022 Pound sterling and euro equivalents announcement date March 14, 2022 Payment date March 28, 2022

Note

A different currency election date may apply to shareholders holding shares in a securities account with a bank or financial institution ultimately holding through Euroclear Nederland. This may also apply to other shareholders who do not hold their shares either directly on the Register of Members or in the corporate sponsored nominee arrangement. Shareholders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for the election deadline that applies.

Taxation - cash dividends

With the Company’s tax residence moved to the UK, dividends paid to shareholders on their ordinary shares will not attract Dutch dividend withholding tax. This means that former holders of A shares receive their dividends in full as Dutch dividend withholding tax is no longer withheld on these dividends. Former holders of B shares receive their dividends directly from the Company as these dividends will no longer be paid through the Dividend Access Mechanism.

If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends you should consult your tax advisor.

Dividend Reinvestment Programmes (“DRIP”)

The following organisations operate Dividend Reinvestment Plans (“DRIPs”) which enable Shell’s shareholders to elect to have their dividend payments used to purchase Shell shares:

Equiniti Financial Services Limited (“EFSL”), for those holding shares (a) directly on the register as certificate holder or as CREST Member and (b) via the Shell Corporate Nominee;

ABN-AMRO NV (“ABN”) for Financial Intermediaries holding shares via Euroclear Nederland;

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (“JPM”) for holders of ADSs; and

Other DRIPs may also be available from the intermediary through which investors hold their shares and ADSs.

Such organisations provide their DRIPs fully on their account and not on behalf of Shell plc. Interested parties should contact DRIP Offerors directly.

More information can be found at https://www.shell.com/drip

To be eligible for the next dividend, shareholders must make a valid dividend reinvestment election before the published date for the close of elections.

