TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / AEX Gold Inc. ("AEX"or the"Company") ( AIM:AEXG, Financial)( TSXV:AEX, Financial), an independent mining company with an unrivalled land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 4,090km2 in Southern Greenland, announces the change in auditor from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.c.r.l. ("PwC" or "Former Auditor") to BDO Canada LLP ("BDO" or "Successor Auditor").

The appointment of BDO follows the resignation of PwC effective as of February 01, 2022 (the "Date of Resignation") who has confirmed that there are no circumstances connected with its resignation which it considers should be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company.

There were no modifications of opinion by PwC in PwC's reports on the Company's financial statements for the two most recently completed fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and for any subsequent period ended the Date of Resignation.

There have been no reportable events, including disagreements, consultations or unresolved issues, as defined in Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), in connection with the audits of the two most recent fiscal years and any subsequent period up to and including the Date of Resignation.

BDO was appointed as auditor of the Company effective on February 02, 2022, to fill the vacancy until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. BDO is familiar with the Company and served as Reporting Accountant during the Company's AIM listing in June 2020.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

The Board wishes to take this opportunity to extend appreciation and gratitude to PwC for its services rendered to the Company for the past years.

