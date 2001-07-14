Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Genesis Energy, L.P. Sets Date for Release of Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) will announce its earnings for the Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2021 on February 17, 2022, before the market opens.

Genesis Energy, L.P.’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). This call can be accessed at www.genesisenergy.com. Choose the Investor Relations button. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220203005113r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005113/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus