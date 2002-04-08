Acreage Revamps House of Brands with Launch of Craft Brand Superflux and Expansion of The Botanist Product Line

- Acreage’s new cannabis craft brand Superflux successfully launches in Illinois, Ohio and Massachusetts, reaching approximately 100 retailers in 3 months.

- The Botanist expands vape and edible product lines in Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Ohio.

- Acreage’s flagship brand The Botanist introduces solventless rosin CBD gummies in partnership with five™.

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF) today announced its remodeled “House of Brands” product portfolio with the launch of cannabis craft brand Superflux and new product innovations under its flagship brand The Botanist. Building a cohesive product portfolio with distinct yet scalable core brand and product offerings unlocks new wholesale and retail revenue streams and attracts new audiences across Acreage’s footprint.

SUPERFLUX

Shatter Expectations

Developed by Acreage, Superflux is a cannabis product brand focused on honoring the cannabis craft and creating next-level cannabis flavor. From seed to shelf, each step of the development process is meticulously curated to preserve the essence of cannabis in all of its product forms: flower, vape, live resin and cured concentrate. Superflux is currently available in approximately 100 dispensaries across Illinois, Massachusetts and Ohio. To discover more about Superflux, or to find availability near you, visit www.superflux.com and follow @wearesuperflux .

“Superflux rounds out Acreage’s suite of product brands, providing next-level cannabis flavor and product forms at an attainable price point for those who enjoy savoring the true essence of the cannabis plant,” said Katrina Yolen, Chief Marketing Officer of Acreage.

THE BOTANIST

Discover what cannabis could do for you.

Acreage’s flagship brand The Botanist released new and innovative products in a variety of flavors and exclusive strains in key markets.

Illinois: The Botanist in Illinois launched The Botanist Distillate Vape Cartridges, which contain high-THC oil (average testing is 80%+) with strain specific, freshly extracted and 100% hemp-derived terpenes.

The Botanist in Maine introduced The Botanist Gummies, cannabis-infused edible gummies crafted from natural ingredients including real fruits and vegetables. The Botanist Gummies are vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free, available in 10 packs (9mg per piece) and are available in three flavors: Key Lime, Mandarin Orange and Red Raspberry.

The Botanist in Massachusetts introduced The Botanist JELLIES, cannabis-infused edible gummies crafted from natural ingredients. The Botanist JELLIES are vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO, contain 5mg per dose and are available in seven bold fruit flavors: Key Lime Pie, Red Raspberry, Mandarin Orange, Apple Cider, Sour Candied Lemon, Sour Black Raspberry and Sour Pink Pomegranate. The Botanist in Massachusetts also launched The Botanist Distillate Vape Cartridges, which are 100% cannabis and include high THC oil (average testing is 80%+) with strain specific, freshly extracted terpenes and remarkably clear oil.

The Botanist in New York introduced The Botanist 85 LIVE vape cartridges, one of the only products of its kind in the New York market. 85 LIVE vape carts are 100% cannabis - no excipients or cutting agents and include bred in-house exclusive strains, live terpenes and test approximately 85% in THC.

The Botanist in New York introduced The Botanist 85 LIVE vape cartridges, one of the only products of its kind in the New York market. 85 LIVE vape carts are 100% cannabis - no excipients or cutting agents and include bred in-house exclusive strains, live terpenes and test approximately 85% in THC. Ohio: The Botanist in Ohio introduced The Botanist Fruit Chews, a first of its kind line of edibles in the Ohio market. Featuring the perfect combination of gummy and taffy textures, Fruit Chews available in 10 packs (11mg THC per piece) and in 3 unique flavors: Juicy Strawberry, Orange Mango and Sweet Lime.



For more information on The Botanist or to learn about the cannabis plant and potential uses, visit ShopBotanist.com , follow The Botanist on Instagram ( @IAmTheBotanist ) and Facebook ( @IAmTheBotanist ), or sign up to receive updates via The Botanist newsletter by clicking here .

THE BOTANIST x FIVE™ ROSIN CBD GUMMIES

Acreage today announced the nationwide launch of its first full spectrum CBD line developed in partnership with Five Farms CBD, LLC, a subsidiary of Medterra CBD, LLC. Through the previously announced agreement, The Botanist collaborated with five™ to develop 100% solventless CBD Rosin Gummies. Each gummy is formulated with rosin extracted from USDA Organic hemp flower that is rich in CBDA and THCA, as well as the plant’s natural terpenes and oils. The Daytime and Nighttime SKUs come in mouthwatering citrus flavors and are available in 20-count jars on https://fivecbd.com/products/rosin-gummies .

“Acreage continues to diversify its product line and provide modern, accessible offerings to our consumers around the country, which is key to optimizing and sustaining scalable product growth across our footprint. Medterra has become an industry leader through its effective e-commerce and digital marketing campaigns, and we look forward to leveraging their capabilities to execute this asset-light opportunity. This consequential partnership was the first between a publicly-traded cannabis company and CBD brand, and we are proud to introduce The Botanist x five™ CBD collection,” said Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage.

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

