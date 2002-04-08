CareDx To Participate In Upcoming Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. ( CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that the Company will participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference and the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference.



CareDx’s management is scheduled to present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

CareDx’s management is scheduled to present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11:35 PM ET. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

