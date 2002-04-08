EV Battery Tech Applauds the Latest ESG Regulatory Developments Regarding Crypto Mining

Vancouver, B.C, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) ( CRYBF) is pleased to provide the following update and statement on its blockchain operations.



The Company has noted the increased emphasis of stakeholders and regulators in addressing matters related to environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. Blockchain and crypto mining have been maligned because of the perception that the greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions related to operations within the sector are unacceptable. The Company not only agrees with this statement but has actively taken steps to ensure all its divisions embrace ESG best practices.

The global desire for greener alternatives continues to impact how companies are perceived by their investors, the communities in which they operate and their regulators. For example, securities regulators in Canada have published proposed National Instrument 51-107 Disclosure of Climate-related Matters, which if enacted, will require issuers to publish a number of climate related disclosures.

This is consistent with the overall corporate objectives of the Company and aligns with its recent steps including but not limited to:

Being accepted into the Renewable Energy Alliance;

Joint Venture with the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy (ROBe2), which contributes 3% of each transaction towards renewable energy generation;

Developing the Smart Miner, which is mines the ROBe2 token using a carbon negative protocol;

Implementing policies at Optimal CP Inc., that explore and propose procedures in reaching a zero GHG goal.

As the Company continues to develop its blockchain assets, it strives to differentiate itself from its competitors with its commitment to excellence and ESG best practices.

“At the highest level, the Company’s core mission is to create a cleaner, greener planet for future generations. This latest commitment to ESG best practices is a testament to that,” commented EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

About Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented battery management systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

About Optimal CP Inc.

Optimal CP is a principal-held company focused on meeting the fast-growing demand for cost-effective cryptocurrency infrastructure in North America. Optimal's focus on integrating its mining facilities into power generation facilities in Alberta, and using state-of-the-art operations techniques, will allow it to achieve a high degree of financial optionality and long-term operational certainty that can deliver some of the cleanest and lowest-cost mining operations in the world.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company’s emphasis on ESG factors; the proposed National Instrument 51-107; the Company’s intention to monitor the GHG emissions created by its operations; management’s policy to make it mandatory to explore and propose procedures and / or purchase offsets; the Company’s developments being focused towards green and clean energy; the Company developing its blockchain assets and differentiating itself from its competitors; and the Company’s mission to create a cleaner, greener planet for future generations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Further risk factors are discussed in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for year ended January 31, 2021.

