Invitation Homes Announces Lead Investment in Pathway Homes

Invitation+Homes+Inc. (NYSE%3A+INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today it has committed to providing $250 million of equity capital to launch Pathway+Homes (“Pathway”), a new real estate company that provides unique housing solutions that address critical needs in the U.S. residential sector. Pathway works directly with customers to identify and purchase a home, offering them the opportunity to first lease and then buy the home outright at a future date. In addition to investing in the homes and technology platform for the startup and its real estate fund, Invitation Homes will provide maintenance and other services to all Pathway homes, enabling the Company to broaden its third-party property management services.

“Our investment in Pathway is part of our vision to provide opportunity and choice in the overall housing market,” said Dallas Tanner, President & CEO of Invitation Homes. “We saw an opportunity a decade ago to revolutionize the home rental industry and, now more than ever, believe that the single-family rental model is an advantage for the growing share of Americans who are opting not to buy a house. Now, with this innovative solution, we once again expand available housing choices and open the door to homeownership for millions of people who want to own a home.”

Pathway was launched by Invitation+Homes, Regis+Group and Fifth+Wall with the intention of primarily serving first-time homebuyers that may not have access to traditional avenues to home ownership. For more information on Pathway or to get pre-qualified, visit www.yourpathway.com.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About Regis Group

For more than 40 years, Regis has been a leading real estate private equity investor and operator with more than $20 billion of investments across national real estate platforms in the U.S. and the U.K. Regis has a demonstrated track record of success in identifying unmet customer needs and establishing national, institutionally-managed platforms to provide high quality real estate solutions at scale. Regis focuses on creating long-term, durable businesses and its proven strategies combine a deep customer focus, operational expertise, technological innovation and capital markets experience.

About Fifth Wall

Founded in 2016, Fifth Wall, a Certified B Corporation, is the largest venture capital firm focused on technology-driven innovation for the global real estate industry. With approximately $3.0 billion in commitments and capital under management, Fifth Wall connects many of the world's largest owners and operators of real estate with the entrepreneurs who are redefining the future of the Built World. Fifth Wall is backed by a global mix of more than 90 strategic investors from more than 15 countries. Fifth Wall believes this strategic corporate consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global Built World ecosystem, which can result in game-changing investments and collaborations in promising portfolio companies in retail, residential and multi-family, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and more. For more information about Fifth Wall, its partners, and portfolio, visit www.fifthwall.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of the Company's business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “guidance,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks inherent to the single-family rental industry and our business model, macroeconomic factors beyond our control, competition in identifying and acquiring properties, competition in the leasing market for quality residents, increasing property taxes, homeowners’ association fees and insurance costs, our dependence on third parties for key services, risks related to the evaluation of properties, poor resident selection and defaults and non-renewals by our residents, performance of our information technology systems, risks related to our indebtedness, and risks related to the potential negative impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, business, associates, and residents. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Moreover, many of these factors have been heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of COVID-19. We believe these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Part I. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except to the extent otherwise required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005114/en/