TELUS International Celebrates One Year as a Public Company

TELUS+International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, is celebrating its one year anniversary as a dual-listed public company, trading on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

“We are thrilled to celebrate the one-year anniversary of TELUS International’s initial public offering, the largest+tech+IPO in the history of the TSX. This monumental milestone established a market capitalization for TELUS International of more than $10 billion CAD and exceeded the $8 billion CAD market cap of TELUS two decades ago, when we first embarked on our national growth strategy,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “It is thanks to our skilled and passionate team that TELUS International continues to be a pillar of the high-growth and differentiated areas of TELUS’ business, alongside TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture. We are proud of the TELUS International global team’s many achievements over this last year, which reinforce its position as the partner of choice for premier digital customer experiences, worldwide. We anticipate even greater successes in the years to come as the team continues to drive exceptional outcomes for our customers, communities, shareholders, and valued partners around the world.”

“One year ago, we announced our company’s emergence on the public markets by virtually ringing the opening bell of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO of TELUS International. “This marked the beginning of an exciting new phase of TELUS International’s journey, having significantly grown and evolved from our inception as a single location in the Philippines 17 years ago. Since 2005, we have become a leading digital CX and IT provider with more than 58,000 team members in 28 countries around the globe. Today we support the full lifecycle of our clients’ digital transformation journeys, working in partnership with them to shape their digital vision and strategies, design scalable processes and identify opportunities for innovation and growth to deliver better business outcomes. I am immensely proud of our team and the successes that we have collectively achieved to date and will no doubt continue to realize in the years ahead as we further extend our category-defining value proposition.”

“We congratulate TELUS International on their one-year anniversary of listing on Toronto Stock Exchange,” said Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation and Enterprise Marketing Officer, TMX Group. "2021 was a record year for technology financings on TSX, highlighted by this historic IPO. As the Canadian technology sector continues to build in momentum as an international center of innovation, we are proud to support the long-term success of companies like TELUS International.”

“We congratulate TELUS International on one-year as part of the NYSE community, home to the world’s leading innovators and disruptors. We look forward to the company’s contributions for many years to come,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group.

Notable advances since TELUS International’s 2021 IPO include:

Integrating the acquisition of Lionbridge AI and establishing the TELUS International AI Data Solutions division and global AI Community

Completing the acquisition of Playment, firmly staking leadership in the global data annotation and computer vision market and strengthening TELUS International’s ability to meet the growing demand for diverse datasets that power artificial intelligence

Opening new delivery centers in North Charleston, USA; Iloilo, the Philippines; Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina; and Guatemala City, Guatemala

Announcing four new independent members to the TELUS International Board of Directors to strengthen its diversity of thought and experience

Launching a global Employee Share Purchase plan to enable team members around the world to invest in TELUS International shares

Giving back to communities around the globe where TELUS International operates, volunteering 70,000 hours through in-person and virtual initiatives such as organizing blood drives, building community gardens, and participating in virtual fundraising runs

Receiving ongoing recognition as a world-class employer, having been recently recognized as one of Achievers+50+Most+Engaged+Workplaces, one of Mogul%27s+Top+100+Workplaces+With+The+Best+D%26amp%3BI+Initiatives, and one of Fast+Company%27s+Best+Workplaces+for+Innovators

“Our ability to grow with purpose and passion continues to be anchored by the strong foundation of our caring culture and driven by our incredibly talented team members who are dedicated to exceeding our clients’ expectations and giving back to those in need,” added Puritt. “I would like to extend my gratitude and sincere thanks to each and every one of them for continuing to make a meaningful difference in our company and in communities around the world.”

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 150,000 citizens around the world and through its five TELUS International Community Boards that have provided $4 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2015. Learn more at: www.telusinternational.com.

