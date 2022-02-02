FOOT LOCKER, INC. ELECTS VIRGINIA C. "GINA" DROSOS AS A DIRECTOR

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced that its Board of Directors has elected Virginia C. "Gina" Drosos as a director of the Board, effective February 2, 2022.

Ms. Drosos is currently Chief Executive Officer of Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. She has extensive experience in branding, marketing, global operations, and business expansions into new product lines, retail channels, and geographies.

"We are excited to welcome Gina to our Board as a new independent director," said Richard A. Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. "As the sitting CEO of a specialty retailer, Gina is a visionary and transformational leader with an entrepreneurial mindset, and a proven track record of growing and scaling global businesses through innovation."

Upon her appointment, Ms. Drosos said, "I am excited to join Foot Locker, Inc.'s Board and work with this exceptional team to contribute to the Company's purpose to inspire and empower youth culture. I look forward to sharing my experiences, contributing to the Company's future direction and growth, and building on its vision to provide unrivaled customer experiences."

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit www.footlocker-inc.com.

Investor Contact:

Robert Higginbotham

Vice President, Investor Relations

Foot Locker, Inc.

[email protected]

(212) 720-4600

Media Contact:

Matthew Di Taranto

Director, Corporate Communications

Foot Locker, Inc.

[email protected]

(718) 970-1260

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-inc-elects-virginia-c-gina-drosos-as-a-director-301474435.html

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.