LUXXFOLIO Continues Mining Growth and Increases BTC Reserves by 16%

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (Frankfurt/Berlin: LUH) a vertically-integrated digital asset company announces the following operational update:

Mining Overview (as at or for the month of January 2022):

Bitcoin Mine site operating at ~139 PH/s – 6% Increase MoM ( Dec. 31, 2021 : 131 PH/s);

: 131 PH/s); Total monthly Bitcoin mined of 22.01 ( Dec 2021 = 20.45 Bitcoin);

= 20.45 Bitcoin); Bitcoin equivalent reserves at end of month of ~82.6 (78 BTC and 64 ETH) ( Dec. 31, 2021 = 71.5);

= 71.5); Expansion of the New Mexico mining operation continues as scheduled. Groundwork has been completed and all electrical equipment has been delivered to the site. Electrical connections are being finalized with the first phase expansion scheduled to be completed over the next month, coinciding with the next batch of miner deliveries.

mining operation continues as scheduled. Groundwork has been completed and all electrical equipment has been delivered to the site. Electrical connections are being finalized with the first phase expansion scheduled to be completed over the next month, coinciding with the next batch of miner deliveries. Final completion of expansion is scheduled for calendar Q2 of this year, which will increase capacity from approximately 8MW to 15MW.

The company has opened a second mining operation in Canada where it is mining Filecoin as part of its diversification strategy.

Ken MacLean, President of LUXX commented "Our mining site expansion is nearing completion including the addition of 2100 miners by mid-2022. With immersion technology, we anticipate this will increase our capacity to 370-395 PH/s. In addition, we are beginning to see miner purchasing opportunities as supply chain improvements continue and inventory levels begin to rise."

Recent Company Highlights



Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery and Installation Dates



Q1 2022: 600 Miners

Q2 2022: 1100 Miners

Q3 2022: 300 Miners

About LUXXFOLIO



LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly-traded vertically-integrated digital asset company based in Canada. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States running off mostly renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

