Trust Stamp to Present at MicroCap Rodeo's Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference on Wednesday, February 9

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp ( IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at The MicroCap Rodeo’s 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference, which is being held virtually on February 8 - 11, 2022.

Gareth N. Genner, CEO of Trust Stamp, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. The webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2840/44554 and on the investor relations section of Trust Stamp’s website at investors.truststamp.ai . Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected] . Investors can register for the conference here.

About the Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is hosting its 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference with 25-minute virtual presentations on February 8-9, 2022 and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors on February 10-11, 2022. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information, please visit the event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/ .

About Trust Stamp



Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( IDAI ) and Euronext Growth in Dublin ( Euronext Growth: AIID ID ). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 90 people.

Disclaimer

The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Enquiries

Trust Stamp

Gareth Genner, Chief Executive Officer

Nisha Naik, Executive VP of Communications

Email: [email protected]