Box Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Box, Inc. ( NYSE:BOX, Financial) today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year, which ended January 31, 2022, following the close of the market on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. On that day, Box’s management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss Box’s financial results and business developments.

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F6523187, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information, as well as a passcode and registrant ID.

What: Box Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call When: Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT Webcast: www.box.com%2Finvestors

A live webcast will be accessible from the Box investor relations website at www.box.com%2Finvestors. A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 6523187 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 9, 2022.

About Box

Box ( NYSE:BOX, Financial) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of this event, Box will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Box's latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during this event. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the event; Box assumes no obligation, and does not necessarily intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005035/en/