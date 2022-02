SAIC to Participate in the Cowen and Company 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense and Industrials Conference

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced that it will participate in the Cowen+and+Company+43%3Csup%3Erd%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Aerospace%2FDefense+and+Industrials+Conference.

During the conference, SAIC Chief Financial Officer Prabu+Natarajan will participate in a moderator-led question-and-answer session on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 3:10-3:50 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available to the public through SAIC%27s+Investor+Relations+website and available for replay for 90 days afterward.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are more than 26,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005023/en/