Jones Soda Teams with ICEE for Flavor Partnerships

SEATTLE, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. ( JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, and The ICEE Company, the leading provider of dispensed frozen beverage treats, have joined forces to bring new flavor variety to their respective markets.



As the first step in the partnership, Jones Soda has selected ICEE’s popular Cherry flavor as the newest entry in its Special Release program featuring limited-edition flavors that change every few months. The bottled version of the ICEE Cherry flavor, now shipping to participating Special Release retailers, combines the familiar Jones Soda label design with the ICEE logo and a whimsical drawing of ICEE’s bear mascot to facilitate brand recognition on the shelf.

Jones Soda also plans to sell ICEE’s Cherry and Blue Raspberry flavors as a feature item from May through September at key retail customers in the grocery, C-store and dollar channels. HyVee, Strack Van Til, Buehler’s, Family Fare and Jungle Jim’s have already committed to the program, with other agreements pending. Placements will also include candy shops across the country.

In addition, as its contribution to the ICEE lineup, Jones Soda has created a new Mango Melon flavor for ICEE to offer as an option to customers such as mass merchandisers, convenience stores, and quick service restaurants. Meijer has already agreed to include the flavor in the ICEE machines in its convenience stores in the second and third quarters.

“This partnership advances a strategic growth plan that has delivered five consecutive quarters of increased revenues and profitability, driven in part by line extensions like our Special Release program and mass-market variety 12-packs,” said Eric Chastain, President of the Jones Soda Beverage Division. “It’s not only a way to introduce new retail flavors but also a promising outlet for growing our foodservice business. And most importantly, it’s a natural fit between two iconic brands that consumers know and love. That’s a recipe for success.”

“We are continually innovating at ICEE so when our global licensing partner Design Plus suggested this collaboration, we were excited for the opportunity,” said Natalie Peterson, Vice President of Marketing for The ICEE Company. “We are beyond excited to not only bring ICEE fans their favorite frozen beverage flavor in a different experience, but also add an exciting new flavor to our lineup. We strive to give people the best excuse to feel like a kid again, this collaboration is another way we are bringing that experience to customers.”

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® ( JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

The ICEE Company

ICEE leads frozen innovation in the cinema, amusement, indoor recreation, convenience store, mass merchandiser, QSR and fast casual channels. Today, The ICEE Company works with over 90% of the frozen carbonated beverage business across the United States. The company also works closely with all frozen carbonated beverage programs in the market, whether it’s through its own branded ICEE programs, nationwide service network, or expertise in developing and providing advanced technology and solutions. For more information, visit https://www.icee.com.

