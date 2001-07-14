Cintas Corporation Honored Among FORTUNE'S World's Most Admired Companies

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has been honored as one of FORTUNE%26rsquo%3BS+2022+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Admired+Companies. This is the 14th time that Cintas has been recognized by FORTUNE among its Most Admired Companies surveys.

“We take tremendous pride in earning accolades that are determined by our peers and industry experts since they have a deeper understanding of what constitutes a well-run, successful company in the business services industry,” said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and Chief Executive Officer. “For all of us at Cintas, it’s meaningful to again be recognized by our peers for our unwavering dedication to our customers, our ongoing support and development of our employee-partners, our pride in the communities we serve, and our commitment to doing things the right way while we continue to create value for our shareholders.”

To determine its 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies List, FORTUNE teamed with global management consulting firm Korn Ferry to survey global corporate reputation. Companies from among an initial pool of 1,500 candidates were divided into 52 different functional categories, with Cintas receiving a placement in the Diversified Outsourcing Services category. Executives who work at the companies under consideration, as well as company directors and industry analysts, comprised the voting panel and were asked to rate their peers in their category on nine criteria ranging from investment value and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and ability to attract top talent. Companies that ranked in the top half of their category earned the designation as one of FORTUNE’s 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies.

This is the second award Cintas has received from FORTUNE during its 2022 fiscal year. Last June, Cintas also earned a place on the publication’s 2021+FORTUNE+500 list, coming in at No. 410 – the company’s best-ever finish.

Additionally, Cintas was recently recognized for its corporate citizenship and sustainable business model in the 2022 edition of the Newsweek+America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies+List.

The complete listing of FORTUNE’S 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies is available at fortune.com. FORTUNE’s February/March print edition featuring the 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies list will be available on newsstands beginning Monday, Feb. 7.

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean ProgramTM — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index. For more information, visit cintas.com.

