Robotic Assistance Devices to Exhibit and Present Its Vision of Autonomous Remote Services at ISC West

Detroit, Michigan, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) will be exhibiting and presenting at ISC West taking place March 22-25 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV.



“This is going to be RAD’s biggest show to date,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “We have so much to show the industry this year, we just added fifty-percent more space to our booth!”

RAD will be exhibiting in booth 31053 and will be showcasing ROAMEO , ROSA 3.0 , AVA 3.0 with STAN the stanchion, and RAD Light My Way . Also appearing in RAD’s booth will be Chuck Harold, Security Guy Radio/TV livestreaming interviews with SIA (Security Industry Association) members, industry thought leaders, and other exhibitors throughout the show. “I’m so excited to be with RAD at this year’s ISC West,” Harold commented. “RAD is doing everything right in delivering the technology that the security industry needs right now. There’s been a lot of forecasting about robotics, but if you weren’t thinking about it 20 years ago, you’ve missed out. We’re already there, and RAD is ahead of the game.”

The security industry is quickly adapting to current conditions in the employment market and the economy, seeking to augment security personnel with AI-driven technology. According to a recent article in Security Management by Jeffrey A. Slotnick, CPP, PSP, "There is a significant business case to be made for incorporating robots into a physical security program. The first business factor is cost-benefit. For one client, we estimated that replacing 48, 168-hour lobby guards who perform health checks, visitor management, and monitor a lobby with a robotic device would have a direct cost-benefit of $180,108.00 per week and $9,365,616.00 per year—a very significant saving."

The company also announced that during ISC West, AITX CEO Steve Reinharz will be presenting an educational session titled “ We Were Promised Flying Cars and Jet Packs. But We Did Get Security Robots .” This session explores the history of security and surveillance devices, the hardware and applications for such equipment, their original struggles and limitations, and how current AI-driven, autonomous response solutions have overcome these obstacles.

“We’ve also submitted 3 RAD solutions that are under consideration for the 2022 SIA New Products & Solutions Awards,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “I expect that RAD Light My Way, ROSA 3.0 and AVA 3.0 with STAN all come home winners, because they are.”

“This ISC West is going to be wild for RAD and the entire industry,” Reinharz added. “We’re going to have a full plate of meetings, demos, presentations, awards, networking, we’re doing it all, and we’re doing it big. I can’t wait!”

