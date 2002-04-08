Stran & Company to Present at MicroCap Rodeo's Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, February 8

Quincy, MA , Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") ( STRN) ( STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at The MicroCap Rodeo’s 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference, which is being held virtually on February 8 - 11, 2022.

Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2840/44528 and on the investor relations section of Stran’s website at https://ir.stran.com/news-events/ir-calendar . Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected] . Investors can register for the conference here.

About the Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is hosting its 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference with 25-minute virtual presentations on February 8-9, 2022, and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors on February 10-11, 2022. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information, please visit the event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/ .

About Stran

Over the past 25 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen partner of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

[email protected]