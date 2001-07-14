MoneyLion to Present at the 23rd Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 17, 2022

MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) ( NYSE:ML, Financial), the award-winning digital financial platform, announced today that Co-Founder and CEO, Dee Choubey, and Chief Financial Officer, Rick Correia, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum in Key Biscayne, Florida onThursday, February 17, 2022,at 1:50 p.m. ET. Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available within the Events+and+Presentations section of MoneyLion’s Investor Relations website at investors.moneylion.com. The replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Credit Suisse representative or MoneyLion’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with 9.4 million hard-working Americans and has earned its members’ trust by building a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Sioux Falls and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion has achieved various awards of recognition including the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50, Aite Group Best Digital Wealth Management Multiproduct Offering, Finovate Award for Best Digital Bank 2019, Benzinga FinTech Awards winner for Innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the Webby Awards 2019 People’s Voice Award.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit www.moneylion.com%2Finvestors and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

