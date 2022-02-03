Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Cowen's 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Virtual Conference

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 3, 2022

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet at Cowen's 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 10:10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. EST.

lockheed_martin.jpg

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

favicon.png?sn=PH50937&sd=2022-02-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-chairman-president-and-ceo-to-speak-at-cowens-43rd-annual-aerospacedefense--industrials-virtual-conference-301474724.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH50937&Transmission_Id=202202030900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH50937&DateId=20220203
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus