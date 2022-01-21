Frontage Laboratories Achieves Key Milestone for its Suzhou Toxicology Facility

PR Newswire

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that our new toxicology facility in Suzhou, China has achieved a key milestone when Jiangsu's Provincial Department of Science and Technology granted the site an "Experimental Animal Use License" on January 21, 2022, following an on-site inspection and review of recently completed construction.

The custom-designed 200,000 square foot, 100 animal room facility will house all major laboratory species (including Non-Human Primates) and will undertake GLP and non-GLP in vivo and in vitro toxicology, safety and drug metabolism studies to support drug and chemical registration in China and globally. The state-of-the art design includes supporting laboratories for bioanalysis, chemistry, clinical pathology, histology, genetic toxicology and safety pharmacology, alongside segregated housing areas for each species.

With this milestone achieved, Frontage plans to launch a program of single and repeat dose validation studies in all major species by Q2 2022 as part of the process to obtain certification for the conduct of commercial GLP studies, which we anticipate receiving by late 2022. In addition, Frontage expects to begin offering non-GLP toxicology and drug metabolism studies at the Suzhou site in the near future.

Frontage's Executive Vice President of Global Safety & Toxicology (and President for North American Operations), Glenn Washer said, "With the addition of the Suzhou, China site as our third toxicology facility – along with our recently acquired Experimur LLC toxicology business in Chicago, IL and our existing toxicology site in Concord, OH – Frontage's ability to support our clients' safety & toxicology programs will be greatly expanded. These three facilities will address all categories of drug development toxicology from early discovery toxicology, to IND-enabling and through later NDA-enabling toxicology, including developmental and reproductive toxicology and routine and transgenic carcinogenicity bioassays."

About Frontage (www.frontagelab.com)

Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. For more details visit: www.frontagelab.com

