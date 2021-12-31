BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, Blackstone Inc, Sells Arco Platform, Sherwin-Williams Co, VanEck Gold Miners ETF

- New Purchases: ASHR, FXI, EZU,
- Added Positions: XLE, BX, PAGS, MELI, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: ARCE, SHW, GDX, LOW, AAPL, ECL, XLV, ICVT, WST, GOOGL, IQV, POOL, CNSWF, ORLY, SHOP, AMZN, EL,
- Sold Out: KBWB, SPY, NOC, UBER, ARMK, KRE, BFAM, MA, V, LMT, AFRM, QQQ, JMIA,
These are the top 5 holdings of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 1,366,084 shares, 22.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 330.26%
- BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) - 410,000 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,602 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%
- VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 625,200 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.55%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 12,174 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.06%
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $40.07, with an estimated average price of $38.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 137,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $48.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 330.26%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17%. The holding were 1,366,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 226.63%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $137.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 99,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 66.87%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 576,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21.Reduced: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 51.97%. The sale prices were between $16.42 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $20.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.18%. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. still held 582,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 70.91%. The sale prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.92%. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. still held 13,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.55%. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.85%. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. still held 625,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 43.55%. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. still held 27,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.1%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. still held 26,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 36.75%. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $192.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. still held 22,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.
