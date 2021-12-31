Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys Cummins Inc, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

New Purchases: CMI, DIVO, PGX, MUB, COST, NVDA, BMY, GD, HPQ, FTNT,

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cummins Inc, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp. As of 2021Q4, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owns 130 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,098 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,996 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.21% Nike Inc (NKE) - 133,520 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.01% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 132,546 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 109,251 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.31%

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $226.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 37,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 80,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.49 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $14.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 88,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $522.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $252.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $144.87 and $173.61, with an estimated average price of $156.79.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $544.49 and $860, with an estimated average price of $687.4.