Cryder Capital Partners LLP Buys Charter Communications Inc, Visa Inc

For the details of Cryder Capital Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cryder+capital+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cryder Capital Partners LLP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 100,178 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio.
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,121,719 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 824,477 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 789,313 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio.
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 2,023,947 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio.
Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $600.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 349,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $235.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 557,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cryder Capital Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. Cryder Capital Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cryder Capital Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cryder Capital Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cryder Capital Partners LLP keeps buying