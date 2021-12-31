Cryder Capital Partners LLP Buys Charter Communications Inc, Visa Inc

Added Positions: CHTR, FB, V, BABA,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Charter Communications Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cryder Capital Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, Cryder Capital Partners LLP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 100,178 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,121,719 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 824,477 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 789,313 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 2,023,947 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $600.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 349,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $235.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 557,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.