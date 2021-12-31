Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
5AM Venture Management, LLC Buys Pear Therapeutics Inc, Entrada Therapeutics Inc, Sells Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Avidity Biosciences Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc

insider
Investment company 5AM Venture Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pear Therapeutics Inc, Entrada Therapeutics Inc, sells Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Avidity Biosciences Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 5AM Venture Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, 5AM Venture Management, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $533 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 5AM Venture Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/5am+venture+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 5AM Venture Management, LLC
  1. Pear Therapeutics Inc (PEAR) - 18,631,771 shares, 21.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) - 4,408,379 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) - 6,361,723 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
  4. Rallybio Corp (RLYB) - 4,190,724 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio.
  5. Akouos Inc (AKUS) - 4,135,784 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pear Therapeutics Inc (PEAR)

5AM Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Pear Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $10, with an estimated average price of $6.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.68%. The holding were 18,631,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA)

5AM Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Entrada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $35, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.17%. The holding were 4,408,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX)

5AM Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.03 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $8.04.



