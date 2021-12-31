5AM Venture Management, LLC Buys Pear Therapeutics Inc, Entrada Therapeutics Inc, Sells Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Avidity Biosciences Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc

For the details of 5AM Venture Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/5am+venture+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 5AM Venture Management, LLC
- Pear Therapeutics Inc (PEAR) - 18,631,771 shares, 21.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) - 4,408,379 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) - 6,361,723 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
- Rallybio Corp (RLYB) - 4,190,724 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio.
- Akouos Inc (AKUS) - 4,135,784 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio.
5AM Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Pear Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $10, with an estimated average price of $6.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.68%. The holding were 18,631,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA)
5AM Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Entrada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $35, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.17%. The holding were 4,408,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX)
5AM Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.03 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $8.04.
