5AM Venture Management, LLC Buys Pear Therapeutics Inc, Entrada Therapeutics Inc, Sells Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Avidity Biosciences Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: PEAR, TRDA,

PEAR, TRDA, Reduced Positions: CRNX, VOR, RNA, CABA, ISEE,

CRNX, VOR, RNA, CABA, ISEE, Sold Out: SBTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pear Therapeutics Inc, Entrada Therapeutics Inc, sells Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Avidity Biosciences Inc, Silverback Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 5AM Venture Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, 5AM Venture Management, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $533 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 5AM Venture Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/5am+venture+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pear Therapeutics Inc (PEAR) - 18,631,771 shares, 21.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) - 4,408,379 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) - 6,361,723 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% Rallybio Corp (RLYB) - 4,190,724 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Akouos Inc (AKUS) - 4,135,784 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio.

5AM Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Pear Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $10, with an estimated average price of $6.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.68%. The holding were 18,631,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

5AM Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Entrada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $35, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.17%. The holding were 4,408,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

5AM Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.03 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $8.04.