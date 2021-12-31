KBC Group NV Buys Nike Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Comcast Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: OLPX, LU, UA, BILL, KAR, ORA, ALSN, IRT, KRNT, VBTX, RYAM, VNOM, AAOI, ILPT, MTSI, YELP, MXL, IPI, REI, ACM, UNIT, PAC, ZI, DADA, MAXN, FBRT, FBRT, AAN, QS, AFRM, COIN, BZ, SOFI, SOFI, LCID, KD, ONL, RIVN, OFC, HSTM, HNGR, HALO, RHP, FCFS, FNB, EVC, ENTG, HURN, CRI, BRKR, ACLS, AN, AMG, AKR, AZZ, AXTI, RPT, AIR, XRX, WLK, UNM, OLED, UGP, SJI, RGP, QRTEA, QGEN, PSEC, PGC, OXM, NATI, IDCC, IPAR,
- Added Positions: NKE, TMO, DIS, ODFL, MET, INTU, ZTS, DELL, VIAC, LRCX, HUBS, UNH, CARR, NEM, QCOM, SWK, VRTX, DISCA, MELI, ROP, XLNX, CRWD, KNX, ABT, REGN, ALGN, DOV, STX, WDC, HCA, KEYS, LLY, ZBRA, MCO, NVDA, PFE, SYF, HAS, SPGI, MS, TTWO, FTNT, LYV, EBAY, CDW, TT, JNJ, NDAQ, IQV, SNAP, DFS, ANET, DOW, DDOG, ADBE, HPQ, HBAN, MRVL, TXN, YUM, ACN, LIN, BKNG, WHR, DAL, ABBV, ALB, BSX, DXCM, EXAS, FITB, F, ES, CRM, SBUX, ISRG, MRK, MU, MHK, ON, MA, PANW, ALLE, CSGP, GS, PNC, PKI, HPE, FTV, IR, CME, JCI, OKE, RRX, LUV, SYK, CB, AMD, ABC, ADP, ECL, EL, KLAC, LVS, MPWR, SYY, WAT, IPGP, ST, SNOW, DASH, AOS, AMT, CDNS, CLX, IEX, NDSN, SEIC, WERN, OC, BX, MSCI, KKR, PNR, TWTR, FOXA, AVTR, IAC, A, ALL, AME, ANSS, ADSK, BWA, DD, IT, GILD, HSY, IPG, KEY, MCK, RF, TSM, ANTM, LEA, GM, XYL, WMS, CFG, GDS, MDB, FUTU, FOX, TW, AJG, AVY, BMY, BF.B, CACI, CF, CTRA, CPB, DE, DRE, ETN, EA, FNF, FELE, GPC, LH, LNC, MAN, MMC, NUAN, PNFP, PSA, PWR, ROK, POOL, NLOK, TTC, VRSN, VZ, WOR, HEI.A, CROX, VMW, TRNO, DQ, KMI, MOS, APTV, VIPS, AMBA, YY, TPH, TNDM, WB, MTLS, NOMD, LBRDA, LBRDK, MOMO, DEA, BZUN, BGNE, AQUA, BE, PINS, BYND, CTVA, LI, SHLS, HRTX, VCEL, MATX, ADS, UHAL, AMSC, AMKR, WTRG, ARTNA, ASB, BMI, BYD, BC, CBRE, CHRW, CWT, CDR, LUMN, CERN, CIEN, CBSH, CNO, FDS, M, THFF, FMBI, FL, FCEL, GIS, HLF, ILMN, IVC, SJM, JBL, JACK, KLIC, TBI, LSCC, JEF, LNN, LPX, MAC, MIC, MSTR, MIDD, MSEX, MBT, TAP, NOV, NKTR, NYCB, NWPX, OCFC, PBCT, PLAB, REV, RHI, SJW, DHC, SXT, SHW, SFNC, SPWR, INVA, TG, UNF, UFI, UFCS, UTHR, UHS, VMI, WBA, WM, WBS, WAL, WTW, INT, YORW, CSIQ, FSLR, MLCO, GLDD, NFBK, ERII, MYRG, DISCK, LOPE, FF, STWD, CIT, VEON, JKS, AMRC, NOAH, INN, PLAY, FANG, BFAM, NWSA, RMAX, VEEV, GLPI, CHGG, ATHM, AMC, SABR, FWONK, ETSY, COLL, EXTN, RUN, NVCR, HCM, LSXMK, TPIC, YUMC, AA, IIPR, ATH, INVH, ZLAB, SE, VICI, IQ, NVT, NIO, FTDR, UTZ, LYFT, CHWY, TXG, LEGN, RPRX, DKNG, BSY, ARRY, VIEW,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, CMCSA, GOOG, BABA, INTC, AMZN, MDLZ, PEP, TFC, TTD, CHTR, GLW, SCHW, FRC, MSI, ZWS, ICE, WRK, PAYC, ATVI, MDT, V, ARW, JNPR, TER, VRSK, GWW, NXPI, SIRI, TEL, BRK.B, PG, STLD, ULTA, AMAT, BK, C, EXPE, EPAM, FB, MRNA, KO, LOW, TECH, CI, DRI, MAR, DGX, VOYA, APD, EW, STT, WDAY, BRO, FLEX, USB, UPS, CMG, ALLY, AAPL, CL, GOOGL, HD, KMB, PRU, RMD, ROST, ATUS, PDD, AMP, BBY, CVX, CTSH, COST, XOM, MTCH, K, TJX, TDY, AVGO, BURL, CABO, OGN, ADM, BMRN, CVS, CSCO, MCHP, PTC, TGT, WMT, TNL, LULU, FIS, NEE, FISV, LBTYA, PH, RCL, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SPG, WEN, RTX, LBTYK, PM, HLT, TWLO, ZS, SPY, MMM, PLD, AZO, BA, BXP, CAT, LNG, CCEP, COP, DLR, EXR, FFIV, GE, GPN, HON, HRL, ITRI, LKQ, MGM, NVR, STE, TRMB, UNP, WFC, TMUS, MASI, DG, TSLA, NOW, JD, KHC, SQ, AMCR, VMEO, AES, AMSF, T, AYI, AAP, AFL, ALNY, MO, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMGN, IVZ, ALV, BIDU, BIO, BIIB, BLK, CSX, COF, CCL, CE, CNC, CAG, ED, CCI, CCK, TCOM, CMI, XRAY, DHR, D, DUK, EOG, EMR, ETR, EQIX, EQR, ERIE, EXC, EXPD, FDX, BEN, GRMN, HAL, MNST, LHX, WELL, HEI, HSIC, HOLX, HST, IBM, INFO, IDXX, ITW, IRM, JBHT, J, KR, MLM, MCD, MTD, NCR, NTES, NTAP, NSC, NUE, OXY, OMC, ORCL, PCAR, PCG, PPG, PXD, PFG, PEG, RJF, REG, SBAC, SO, TRV, SUI, TROW, TFX, TSCO, TYL, UDR, URI, VECO, WPC, EVRG, ZBH, L, KDP, AGNC, HTHT, BAH, YNDX, PSX, MUSA, RNG, CRTO, GLOB, W, SEDG, TDOC, ZTO, CVNA, ROKU, CDAY, DOCU, EQH, ZM, UBER, NET, OTIS, DOLE, JXN, JOBS, AGCO, ABMD, AEIS, HTH, AKAM, ARE, Y, LNT, HES, AEE, AFG, AMWD, ADI, NLY, ACGL, ARCB, AZPN, AIZ, ATO, AVB, BLL, BSAC, BCH, BAX, BDX, BG, CMS, CPT, CCBG, KMX, CAH, CAR, CNP, CRL, CHKP, CHD, CTXS, CLH, CGNX, CMA, CCU, CWCO, COO, CPRT, CORT, INGR, BAP, WOLF, DHI, DTE, DAR, DVA, DVN, DLTR, EMN, EIX, WIRE, ESGR, EFX, ELS, ESS, RE, FMC, FICO, FAST, FE, FBC, FC, FCX, GATX, TGNA, ROCK, EVRI, GRC, GPK, GEF, HNI, HAIN, PEAK, INCY, IFF, IP, IONS, JKHY, LEN, LII, BBWI, LPSN, MTB, MKL, MAS, MAT, MKC, MPW, MED, MAA, MOH, VTRS, NRG, NBR, NFLX, NBIX, NWL, NXST, NI, NTRS, NVAX, ORLY, OTTR, PPL, PKG, PAYX, PRFT, PLUG, RL, BPOP, PCH, PHM, RPM, O, RNR, RCII, RSG, ROL, SAFM, SEE, SGEN, XPO, SWKS, SNA, SAH, SCCO, SRDX, SNPS, TPX, THC, TEVA, THO, GL, TKC, TSN, UGI, SPOK, VFC, MTN, VTR, VNO, VMC, WRB, WAB, WAFD, WST, WABC, WY, WTM, WMB, WEC, WRLD, WYNN, XEL, YPF, ZION, STAR, DK, WU, LDOS, GSAT, BR, SQM, PODD, BGS, TGH, IRDM, SEM, DBRG, GNRC, SSNC, PRI, CBOE, LYB, FLT, NLSN, AGRO, HII, MPC, HZNP, FBHS, CPRI, CUBI, REGI, GWRE, ENPH, SPLK, CG, RH, CONE, REXR, AMH, PAGP, WIX, ARMK, IBP, FIVN, ZEN, CTLT, CZR, CHRS, QRVO, SHAK, GDDY, BKI, TRU, Z, LSXMA, COUP, VST, LW, PK, HWM, OKTA, BKR, COLD, DBX, BILI, HUYA, WH, AVLR, ELAN, ESTC, LTHM, TME, CHNG, DT, PTON, BEKE, XPEV, U, PLTR, VNT, ABNB, RLX, VSCO, QQQ, VTV,
- Sold Out: SPXC, H, KSU, HMN, DHX, SAFT, APO, VER, CVA, ZG, MNDT, BLUE, NCLH, NBHC, PRLB, POST, VAC, VRTV, TRGP, COR, KRA, EBS, HBI, CRSP, GXO, DTM, OSH, BCYC, BEST, KRYS, CLXT, SSTI, CADE, CADE, AQB, EIGR, EDIT, KURA, GBT, MCRB, ADAP, NVTA, AXTA, TBK, CDK, TIMB, CMO, EPD, ENIA, EWBC, UFS, DSPG, CLB, NNN, PLCE, CTIC, EPR, SAM, BLFS, BIG, BHE, BANF, ARWR, IRCP, NSP, PRGO, USPH, SRPT, SHO, SGMO, SALM, SLG, RRGB, PNW, PPC, GTLS, OHI, OCN, MCS, KSS, SVC, GT, GNW, FDP,
These are the top 5 holdings of KBC Group NV
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,854,526 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,062,060 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,430,197 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 241,250 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.01%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 192,466 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.91%
KBC Group NV initiated holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 327,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)
KBC Group NV initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.19 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 988,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
KBC Group NV initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 136,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)
KBC Group NV initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $19.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 147,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
KBC Group NV initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $184.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)
KBC Group NV initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.36 and $81.93, with an estimated average price of $75.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
KBC Group NV added to a holding in Nike Inc by 96.48%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $148.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,995,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
KBC Group NV added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 52.88%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $604.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 697,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
KBC Group NV added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,932,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
KBC Group NV added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 250.06%. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $324.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 445,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MetLife Inc (MET)
KBC Group NV added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 181.13%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,620,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
KBC Group NV added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 64.08%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $562.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 406,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPX Corp (SPXC)
KBC Group NV sold out a holding in SPX Corp. The sale prices were between $54.77 and $67.93, with an estimated average price of $60.66.Sold Out: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)
KBC Group NV sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5.Sold Out: (KSU)
KBC Group NV sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
KBC Group NV sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: (VER)
KBC Group NV sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT)
KBC Group NV sold out a holding in Safety Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $80.25.
