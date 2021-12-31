KBC Group NV Buys Nike Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Comcast Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: OLPX, LU, UA, BILL, KAR, ORA, ALSN, IRT, KRNT, VBTX, RYAM, VNOM, AAOI, ILPT, MTSI, YELP, MXL, IPI, REI, ACM, UNIT, PAC, ZI, DADA, MAXN, FBRT, FBRT, AAN, QS, AFRM, COIN, BZ, SOFI, SOFI, LCID, KD, ONL, RIVN, OFC, HSTM, HNGR, HALO, RHP, FCFS, FNB, EVC, ENTG, HURN, CRI, BRKR, ACLS, AN, AMG, AKR, AZZ, AXTI, RPT, AIR, XRX, WLK, UNM, OLED, UGP, SJI, RGP, QRTEA, QGEN, PSEC, PGC, OXM, NATI, IDCC, IPAR,

NKE, TMO, DIS, ODFL, MET, INTU, ZTS, DELL, VIAC, LRCX, HUBS, UNH, CARR, NEM, QCOM, SWK, VRTX, DISCA, MELI, ROP, XLNX, CRWD, KNX, ABT, REGN, ALGN, DOV, STX, WDC, HCA, KEYS, LLY, ZBRA, MCO, NVDA, PFE, SYF, HAS, SPGI, MS, TTWO, FTNT, LYV, EBAY, CDW, TT, JNJ, NDAQ, IQV, SNAP, DFS, ANET, DOW, DDOG, ADBE, HPQ, HBAN, MRVL, TXN, YUM, ACN, LIN, BKNG, WHR, DAL, ABBV, ALB, BSX, DXCM, EXAS, FITB, F, ES, CRM, SBUX, ISRG, MRK, MU, MHK, ON, MA, PANW, ALLE, CSGP, GS, PNC, PKI, HPE, FTV, IR, CME, JCI, OKE, RRX, LUV, SYK, CB, AMD, ABC, ADP, ECL, EL, KLAC, LVS, MPWR, SYY, WAT, IPGP, ST, SNOW, DASH, AOS, AMT, CDNS, CLX, IEX, NDSN, SEIC, WERN, OC, BX, MSCI, KKR, PNR, TWTR, FOXA, AVTR, IAC, A, ALL, AME, ANSS, ADSK, BWA, DD, IT, GILD, HSY, IPG, KEY, MCK, RF, TSM, ANTM, LEA, GM, XYL, WMS, CFG, GDS, MDB, FUTU, FOX, TW, AJG, AVY, BMY, BF.B, CACI, CF, CTRA, CPB, DE, DRE, ETN, EA, FNF, FELE, GPC, LH, LNC, MAN, MMC, NUAN, PNFP, PSA, PWR, ROK, POOL, NLOK, TTC, VRSN, VZ, WOR, HEI.A, CROX, VMW, TRNO, DQ, KMI, MOS, APTV, VIPS, AMBA, YY, TPH, TNDM, WB, MTLS, NOMD, LBRDA, LBRDK, MOMO, DEA, BZUN, BGNE, AQUA, BE, PINS, BYND, CTVA, LI, SHLS, HRTX, VCEL, MATX, ADS, UHAL, AMSC, AMKR, WTRG, ARTNA, ASB, BMI, BYD, BC, CBRE, CHRW, CWT, CDR, LUMN, CERN, CIEN, CBSH, CNO, FDS, M, THFF, FMBI, FL, FCEL, GIS, HLF, ILMN, IVC, SJM, JBL, JACK, KLIC, TBI, LSCC, JEF, LNN, LPX, MAC, MIC, MSTR, MIDD, MSEX, MBT, TAP, NOV, NKTR, NYCB, NWPX, OCFC, PBCT, PLAB, REV, RHI, SJW, DHC, SXT, SHW, SFNC, SPWR, INVA, TG, UNF, UFI, UFCS, UTHR, UHS, VMI, WBA, WM, WBS, WAL, WTW, INT, YORW, CSIQ, FSLR, MLCO, GLDD, NFBK, ERII, MYRG, DISCK, LOPE, FF, STWD, CIT, VEON, JKS, AMRC, NOAH, INN, PLAY, FANG, BFAM, NWSA, RMAX, VEEV, GLPI, CHGG, ATHM, AMC, SABR, FWONK, ETSY, COLL, EXTN, RUN, NVCR, HCM, LSXMK, TPIC, YUMC, AA, IIPR, ATH, INVH, ZLAB, SE, VICI, IQ, NVT, NIO, FTDR, UTZ, LYFT, CHWY, TXG, LEGN, RPRX, DKNG, BSY, ARRY, VIEW, Reduced Positions: JPM, CMCSA, GOOG, BABA, INTC, AMZN, MDLZ, PEP, TFC, TTD, CHTR, GLW, SCHW, FRC, MSI, ZWS, ICE, WRK, PAYC, ATVI, MDT, V, ARW, JNPR, TER, VRSK, GWW, NXPI, SIRI, TEL, BRK.B, PG, STLD, ULTA, AMAT, BK, C, EXPE, EPAM, FB, MRNA, KO, LOW, TECH, CI, DRI, MAR, DGX, VOYA, APD, EW, STT, WDAY, BRO, FLEX, USB, UPS, CMG, ALLY, AAPL, CL, GOOGL, HD, KMB, PRU, RMD, ROST, ATUS, PDD, AMP, BBY, CVX, CTSH, COST, XOM, MTCH, K, TJX, TDY, AVGO, BURL, CABO, OGN, ADM, BMRN, CVS, CSCO, MCHP, PTC, TGT, WMT, TNL, LULU, FIS, NEE, FISV, LBTYA, PH, RCL, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SPG, WEN, RTX, LBTYK, PM, HLT, TWLO, ZS, SPY, MMM, PLD, AZO, BA, BXP, CAT, LNG, CCEP, COP, DLR, EXR, FFIV, GE, GPN, HON, HRL, ITRI, LKQ, MGM, NVR, STE, TRMB, UNP, WFC, TMUS, MASI, DG, TSLA, NOW, JD, KHC, SQ, AMCR, VMEO, AES, AMSF, T, AYI, AAP, AFL, ALNY, MO, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMGN, IVZ, ALV, BIDU, BIO, BIIB, BLK, CSX, COF, CCL, CE, CNC, CAG, ED, CCI, CCK, TCOM, CMI, XRAY, DHR, D, DUK, EOG, EMR, ETR, EQIX, EQR, ERIE, EXC, EXPD, FDX, BEN, GRMN, HAL, MNST, LHX, WELL, HEI, HSIC, HOLX, HST, IBM, INFO, IDXX, ITW, IRM, JBHT, J, KR, MLM, MCD, MTD, NCR, NTES, NTAP, NSC, NUE, OXY, OMC, ORCL, PCAR, PCG, PPG, PXD, PFG, PEG, RJF, REG, SBAC, SO, TRV, SUI, TROW, TFX, TSCO, TYL, UDR, URI, VECO, WPC, EVRG, ZBH, L, KDP, AGNC, HTHT, BAH, YNDX, PSX, MUSA, RNG, CRTO, GLOB, W, SEDG, TDOC, ZTO, CVNA, ROKU, CDAY, DOCU, EQH, ZM, UBER, NET, OTIS, DOLE, JXN, JOBS, AGCO, ABMD, AEIS, HTH, AKAM, ARE, Y, LNT, HES, AEE, AFG, AMWD, ADI, NLY, ACGL, ARCB, AZPN, AIZ, ATO, AVB, BLL, BSAC, BCH, BAX, BDX, BG, CMS, CPT, CCBG, KMX, CAH, CAR, CNP, CRL, CHKP, CHD, CTXS, CLH, CGNX, CMA, CCU, CWCO, COO, CPRT, CORT, INGR, BAP, WOLF, DHI, DTE, DAR, DVA, DVN, DLTR, EMN, EIX, WIRE, ESGR, EFX, ELS, ESS, RE, FMC, FICO, FAST, FE, FBC, FC, FCX, GATX, TGNA, ROCK, EVRI, GRC, GPK, GEF, HNI, HAIN, PEAK, INCY, IFF, IP, IONS, JKHY, LEN, LII, BBWI, LPSN, MTB, MKL, MAS, MAT, MKC, MPW, MED, MAA, MOH, VTRS, NRG, NBR, NFLX, NBIX, NWL, NXST, NI, NTRS, NVAX, ORLY, OTTR, PPL, PKG, PAYX, PRFT, PLUG, RL, BPOP, PCH, PHM, RPM, O, RNR, RCII, RSG, ROL, SAFM, SEE, SGEN, XPO, SWKS, SNA, SAH, SCCO, SRDX, SNPS, TPX, THC, TEVA, THO, GL, TKC, TSN, UGI, SPOK, VFC, MTN, VTR, VNO, VMC, WRB, WAB, WAFD, WST, WABC, WY, WTM, WMB, WEC, WRLD, WYNN, XEL, YPF, ZION, STAR, DK, WU, LDOS, GSAT, BR, SQM, PODD, BGS, TGH, IRDM, SEM, DBRG, GNRC, SSNC, PRI, CBOE, LYB, FLT, NLSN, AGRO, HII, MPC, HZNP, FBHS, CPRI, CUBI, REGI, GWRE, ENPH, SPLK, CG, RH, CONE, REXR, AMH, PAGP, WIX, ARMK, IBP, FIVN, ZEN, CTLT, CZR, CHRS, QRVO, SHAK, GDDY, BKI, TRU, Z, LSXMA, COUP, VST, LW, PK, HWM, OKTA, BKR, COLD, DBX, BILI, HUYA, WH, AVLR, ELAN, ESTC, LTHM, TME, CHNG, DT, PTON, BEKE, XPEV, U, PLTR, VNT, ABNB, RLX, VSCO, QQQ, VTV,

Brussels, C9, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, MetLife Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Comcast Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KBC Group NV. As of 2021Q4, KBC Group NV owns 1231 stocks with a total value of $30.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,854,526 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,062,060 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,430,197 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 241,250 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 192,466 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.91%

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 327,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.19 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 988,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 136,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $19.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 147,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $184.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KBC Group NV initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.36 and $81.93, with an estimated average price of $75.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Nike Inc by 96.48%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $148.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,995,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 52.88%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $604.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 697,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,932,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 250.06%. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $324.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 445,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 181.13%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,620,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KBC Group NV added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 64.08%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $562.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 406,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in SPX Corp. The sale prices were between $54.77 and $67.93, with an estimated average price of $60.66.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

KBC Group NV sold out a holding in Safety Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $80.25.