Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Buys American National Group Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury,

Just now
Investment company Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American National Group Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MCDONALD CAPITAL INVESTORS INC
  1. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 1,314,366 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  2. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,728,139 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 415,505 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  4. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,784,733 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 166,153 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
New Purchase: American National Group Inc (ANAT)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22.

Sold Out: (KDMN)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.54 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.15.



