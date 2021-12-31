Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Buys American National Group Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury,

- New Purchases: ANAT, RSP,
- Reduced Positions: PAYX, FAST, PGR, NKE, BRK.B, BAM, ECL, MLM, UNP, ANTM, CMCSA, EXPD, GOOGL, JPM, WFC, BAMR,
- Sold Out: TBF, KDMN,
- Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 1,314,366 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,728,139 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 415,505 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,784,733 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 166,153 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22.
Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.54 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.15.
