Paradiem, LLC Buys Expro Group Holdings NV, Nucor Corp, Main Street Capital Corp, Sells Aflac Inc, Big Lots Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Investment company Paradiem, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Expro Group Holdings NV, Nucor Corp, Main Street Capital Corp, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, SMART Global Holdings Inc, sells Aflac Inc, Big Lots Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Universal Display Corp, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradiem, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Paradiem, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $307 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Paradiem, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,481 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 57,266 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.
  3. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD) - 225,780 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  4. Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES) - 191,509 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL) - 173,322 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
New Purchase: Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO)

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 374,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $111.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 33,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $44.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 74,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL)

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 58,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH)

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $35.76, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 87,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $71.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 35,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1074.66%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 117,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJP)

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bon by 1096.06%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 101,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 159.88%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 29,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RH (RH)

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in RH by 46.70%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $402.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $325.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $282.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67.

Sold Out: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.5.

Sold Out: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.



