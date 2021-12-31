Paradiem, LLC Buys Expro Group Holdings NV, Nucor Corp, Main Street Capital Corp, Sells Aflac Inc, Big Lots Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

New Purchases: XPRO, NUE, MAIN, AOSL, SGH, BLDR, ON, SBLK, STM, TSEM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Expro Group Holdings NV, Nucor Corp, Main Street Capital Corp, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, SMART Global Holdings Inc, sells Aflac Inc, Big Lots Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Universal Display Corp, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradiem, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Paradiem, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $307 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paradiem, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradiem%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,481 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 57,266 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD) - 225,780 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES) - 191,509 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL) - 173,322 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 374,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $111.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 33,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $44.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 74,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 58,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $35.76, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 87,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradiem, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $71.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 35,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1074.66%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 117,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bon by 1096.06%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 101,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 159.88%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 29,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in RH by 46.70%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $402.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $325.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradiem, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $282.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13.

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67.

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.5.

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45.

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Paradiem, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.