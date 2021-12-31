Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys James River Group Holdings, Adtran Inc, Upland Software Inc, Sells Evercore Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Camarillo, CA, based Investment company Bernzott Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys James River Group Holdings, Adtran Inc, Upland Software Inc, ATI Physical Therapy Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells Evercore Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernzott Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 50 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bernzott+capital+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS
  1. Hillenbrand Inc (HI) - 1,173,423 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  2. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,452,740 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.41%
  3. Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 445,820 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  4. Knowles Corp (KN) - 1,892,326 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  5. Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) - 2,150,240 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,020,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adtran Inc (ADTN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in Adtran Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $23.06, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,300,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,091,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $2.69 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $3.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,872,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS. Also check out:

1. BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus