Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys James River Group Holdings, Adtran Inc, Upland Software Inc, Sells Evercore Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

New Purchases: MDT, IWN,

MDT, IWN, Added Positions: JRVR, ADTN, VNOM, UPLD, ATIP, ATSG, GVA, SP, APG,

JRVR, ADTN, VNOM, UPLD, ATIP, ATSG, GVA, SP, APG, Reduced Positions: EVR, WSC, CSCO, TWTR, JNJ, PM, DVN, SSTK, ORCL, WCN, CTLT, INTC, ZBH, EXLS, VZ, PEP, MSFT,

EVR, WSC, CSCO, TWTR, JNJ, PM, DVN, SSTK, ORCL, WCN, CTLT, INTC, ZBH, EXLS, VZ, PEP, MSFT, Sold Out: VT,

Camarillo, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys James River Group Holdings, Adtran Inc, Upland Software Inc, ATI Physical Therapy Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells Evercore Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernzott Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 50 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) - 1,173,423 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,452,740 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.41% Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 445,820 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Knowles Corp (KN) - 1,892,326 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) - 2,150,240 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,020,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in Adtran Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $23.06, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,300,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,091,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $2.69 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $3.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,872,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernzott Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63.