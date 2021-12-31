Schnieders Capital Management Llc Buys PagerDuty Inc, 3M Co, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc, NovoCure

- New Purchases: PD, TIP, DRE, FISV, GOOD, CWT, MAA, YUM, IWN, WPC, OTIS, LLY, DHR, CHD, HBAN, VTRS, FEN,
- Added Positions: GOOG, AMZN, VZ, AAPL, GOOGL, INTC, MPW, MMM, MSFT, JNJ, COST, AMGN, CSCO, BAC, PYPL, NVDA, NHI, UNP, MCD, CMCSA, ORCL, MDLZ, BRT, WMT, WFC, QQQ, WM, C, DOW, KMI, JPM, CCI, D, LMT, PG, ABT, DUK, UNH, RTX, DIAX, ABBV, USB, CL, KO, CVX, O, QCOM, DLR, UPS, OGN, IBM, DIA, IWM, QQQX, SO, AEPPL, TSLA, STAG, AVB, GLD, ANTM, PLD, CAT, VGT, NI, VIAC, V, IFN, FDX, SYY, EPR, SBUX, DD, SQ, GBAB, CTVA, KHC, CARR, CP, IBB, XEL, AEP, FDN, OEF, RHP, BA, XOM, PNQI, SLV,
- Reduced Positions: FB, KMB, CNP, T, TGT, INTU, BMY, VTR, PPL, MRK, MJ, BBN, BABA, AMAT, HON, HD, GIS, GMRE, WELL, XLU, APTS, ED, OUT, EPD, MA, SRE, RFI, BXMT, PFF, PRU, RDS.A,
- Sold Out: NVCR, COR,
These are the top 5 holdings of SCHNIEDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,242 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,277 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,779 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,998 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,382 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57%
Schnieders Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: California Water Service Group (CWT)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc initiated holding in California Water Service Group. The purchase prices were between $59.09 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $108.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $212.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $65.64, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc added to a holding in National Health Investors Inc by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 77.28%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BRT Apartments Corp (BRT)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BRT Apartments Corp by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $23.99, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 55.95%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Organon & Co (OGN)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Organon & Co by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.08 and $121.99, with an estimated average price of $99.87.Sold Out: (COR)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of SCHNIEDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
