Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Johnson & Johnson, Oracle Corp, Sells Apple Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: LLY, JNJ, ORCL, GWHWS,
- Added Positions: VUG, SCHF, IJR, VEU, IVE,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IAU, SPY, VTV, VO,
- Sold Out: VZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 89,171 shares, 37.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 70,588 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 18,753 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,127 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 19,601 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $250.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $172.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ESS Tech Inc (GWHWS)
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ESS Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.53 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.852500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC.
