Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Johnson & Johnson, Oracle Corp, Sells Apple Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Johnson & Johnson, Oracle Corp, ESS Tech Inc, sells Apple Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 89,171 shares, 37.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 70,588 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 18,753 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,127 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 19,601 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%

Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $250.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $172.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ESS Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.53 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.852500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.