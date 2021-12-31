American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC Buys WeWork Inc, Camden Property Trust, GDS Holdings, Sells Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Wynn Resorts

- New Purchases: WE, CPT, AVB, ESS,
- Added Positions: GDS, AMH, PLD, REXR, SUI, ELS, LSI, INVH, SWCH, EQIX, CCI, EXR, NSA, AMT, SBAC, VNET, TRNO, DBRG,
- Reduced Positions: IIPR, CZR, WYNN, MGM, CSGP, CD, FTAI, DS, ARE,
- Sold Out: BEPC, BIPC,
These are the top 5 holdings of American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC
- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 2,685,786 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 253,856 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.98%
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 705,651 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.76%
- DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) - 6,702,225 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
- Switch Inc (SWCH) - 1,924,242 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.35%
American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in WeWork Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,482,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $150.81 and $178.68, with an estimated average price of $165.39. The stock is now traded at around $163.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 115,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.81 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $238.94. The stock is now traded at around $251.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 75,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $325.49 and $357.25, with an estimated average price of $340.89. The stock is now traded at around $338.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 72.05%. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,027,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 129.50%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 754,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 118.02%. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $157.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 177,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 100.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 396,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 166.65%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $193.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 111,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 164.75%. The purchase prices were between $78.67 and $87.66, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 261,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.11.Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)
American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $57.85 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.19.
