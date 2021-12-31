Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Leuthold Group, Llc Buys iShares MBS ETF, FedEx Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Sells HCA Healthcare Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Leuthold Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, FedEx Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Equinor ASA, Accenture PLC, sells HCA Healthcare Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sealed Air Corp, Graphic Packaging Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leuthold Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Leuthold Group, Llc owns 199 stocks with a total value of $854 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LEUTHOLD GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leuthold+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LEUTHOLD GROUP, LLC
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 160,783 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,549 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
  3. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 31,476 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
  4. Target Corp (TGT) - 96,204 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,307 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
New Purchase: Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Leuthold Group, Llc initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $24.63 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 169,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Leuthold Group, Llc initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 100,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Leuthold Group, Llc initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $129.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Leuthold Group, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 70,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Leuthold Group, Llc initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $347.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Leuthold Group, Llc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 151,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Leuthold Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 108.55%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 128,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Leuthold Group, Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 1507.50%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $251.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 20,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Leuthold Group, Llc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 694.27%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 58,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Leuthold Group, Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 469.50%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $359.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Leuthold Group, Llc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 79.96%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $444.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: APA Corp (APA)

Leuthold Group, Llc added to a holding in APA Corp by 910.74%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 141,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Leuthold Group, Llc sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $55.88 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $62.37.

Sold Out: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Leuthold Group, Llc sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $18.55 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $20.02.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Leuthold Group, Llc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.

Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Leuthold Group, Llc sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.

Sold Out: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Leuthold Group, Llc sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $59.7.

Sold Out: Amcor PLC (AMCR)

Leuthold Group, Llc sold out a holding in Amcor PLC. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of LEUTHOLD GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. LEUTHOLD GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LEUTHOLD GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LEUTHOLD GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LEUTHOLD GROUP, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus