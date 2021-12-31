Leuthold Group, Llc Buys iShares MBS ETF, FedEx Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Sells HCA Healthcare Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities

New Purchases: EQNR, RDS.A, XOM, ICE, MCO, BP, NDAQ, MRO, INFY, TW, SU, IMO, CTSH, DXC, GIB, IT, IEF, DOX, CRC, COIN, DOG, FENY, AMX, BCS, FTEC, XLE, MFG, LYG, SAN, AL, KBWB,

MBB, FDX, EOG, ACN, ANTM, APA, WIT, WLL, HUM, SPDN, RWM, FNCL, WFC, XRT, C, XLK, SHY, XLF, XSD, KRE, ITB, IHF, IAI, IWC, IJR, IEUR, IEFA, VRP, XHB, EMXC, DGRW, XME, BCI, AGZD, Reduced Positions: HCA, FLOT, VTIP, MHK, WHR, SONY, GLD, TGT, GOOGL, MSFT, XLC, LRCX, AMAT, GS, MS, UNH, DG, SEDG, CNXC, XLY, ADBE, AAPL, COF, CNC, CMCSA, COST, DHI, KLAC, LKQ, LEN, MKSI, ASGN, PHM, RJF, RHI, SF, SNX, UBS, URI, WMT, MA, EVR, V, FB, IAU, ABT, NSP, ARW, ABG, AN, BBY, FBC, GPI, HD, HUBG, NSIT, JPM, KBH, KFY, JEF, LPX, MAN, MTH, MT, RCII, TMO, TOL, PAG, WCC, WSM, AAWW, TMUS, DFS, VMW, TNET, PFSI, OMF, ALLY, SC, SYF, TRTN, BJ, IVW, ABCB, AMKR, ASB, BHP, CADE, CADE, CACI, CRL, CIEN, CSCO, DIOD, ERIC, FNB, HPQ, INTC, ISBC, JNPR, LOGI, MSM, MANT, MRVL, PNC, RIO, SFNC, SWKS, VLY, WAT, TX, LPLA, TPH, ICLR, CFG, SYNH, LITE, MEDP, AM, DELL,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MBS ETF, FedEx Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Equinor ASA, Accenture PLC, sells HCA Healthcare Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sealed Air Corp, Graphic Packaging Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leuthold Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Leuthold Group, Llc owns 199 stocks with a total value of $854 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 160,783 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,549 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 31,476 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Target Corp (TGT) - 96,204 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,307 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%

Leuthold Group, Llc initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $24.63 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 169,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leuthold Group, Llc initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 100,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leuthold Group, Llc initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $129.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leuthold Group, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 70,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leuthold Group, Llc initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $347.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leuthold Group, Llc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 151,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leuthold Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 108.55%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 128,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leuthold Group, Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 1507.50%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $251.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 20,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leuthold Group, Llc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 694.27%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 58,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leuthold Group, Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 469.50%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $359.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leuthold Group, Llc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 79.96%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $444.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leuthold Group, Llc added to a holding in APA Corp by 910.74%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 141,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leuthold Group, Llc sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $55.88 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $62.37.

Leuthold Group, Llc sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $18.55 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $20.02.

Leuthold Group, Llc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.

Leuthold Group, Llc sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.

Leuthold Group, Llc sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $59.7.

Leuthold Group, Llc sold out a holding in Amcor PLC. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.87.