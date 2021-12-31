Spectrum Management Group, LLC Buys Simon Property Group Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Sells Discover Financial Services, Honeywell International Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: LPX, LH, ATKR, AN, AVY, SOXX, ITB, EW, SABS, EVLV, OXLC, TROX, RM, PDI, ACV, WKLY, GLP, AA, KD, RIVN, CDC, TGIF, VGT, AEM, KAI, SAN, CE, CMA, CMC, DHIL, EOG, GD, GHL, WSM, KFY, NUE, DGX, SMP, TPL, TSN, VHI, WAB,

SPG, PXD, SHV, USMV, HLI, FALN, CCI, IAT, KLAC, TLT, SIVB, XHB, IAI, IYW, IYG, IVV, TIP, IJR, ACN, INTU, XLY, MSCI, IXUS, ASML, DECK, TGT, HD, CG, ODFL, BLK, NEE, JPM, TROW, DKS, JPST, HSY, IGIB, PAYX, TPX, KKR, UPS, MBB, XLF, VTIP, VTI, VOO, BMY, USIG, CCJ, JRS, NUSI, MUB, DSL, EMD, EXG, GE, SLRC, STK, INFL, IEMG, SUN, MRK, HNDL, MSI, EMB, Reduced Positions: HON, XRT, SPY, IGSB, V, IEFA, VLUE, IXG, ESGE, XLI, SCHD, COMT, QQQ, IWM, AAPL, XLC, IVW, GLD, IXN, IYE, GOOGL, JMST, IVE, IUSB, FUMB, PYPL, DIS, UNP, GOVT, KCE, MA, OC, PG, SPTS, VIG, IJH, ABNB, BAC, SBUX, LLY, TXN, COST, PCYO, ABBV, CVX, MCD, PM, AVGO, ATVI, TSLA, ISRG, CMCSA, PDBC, EPD, PMAR, IBM, SHY, NKE, CSCO, TLH, VT, XLB, BRT, ABT, VRTX, GNK, T, OGN, BMAR, WMT, FENY, FLOT, FNCL, JNJ, VZ, TMO, GSY, IHI, ITOT, PFG, LMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Simon Property Group Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells Discover Financial Services, Honeywell International Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, SPDR Retail ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Spectrum Management Group, LLC owns 317 stocks with a total value of $695 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spectrum Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 171,108 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 234,268 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,359 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 284,065 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,141 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%

Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $70.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 46,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $273.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.41 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $102.05. The stock is now traded at around $105.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in AutoNation Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.38 and $227.13, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $200.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $495.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 12399.22%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $149.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 64,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 15516.09%. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $223.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 35,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 553.14%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 30,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2619.58%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 35,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 49.91%. The purchase prices were between $94.87 and $118.96, with an estimated average price of $107.07. The stock is now traded at around $103.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 64,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 103.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 132,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04.

Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74.