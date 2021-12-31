Spectrum Management Group, LLC Buys Simon Property Group Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Sells Discover Financial Services, Honeywell International Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

- New Purchases: LPX, LH, ATKR, AN, AVY, SOXX, ITB, EW, SABS, EVLV, OXLC, TROX, RM, PDI, ACV, WKLY, GLP, AA, KD, RIVN, CDC, TGIF, VGT, AEM, KAI, SAN, CE, CMA, CMC, DHIL, EOG, GD, GHL, WSM, KFY, NUE, DGX, SMP, TPL, TSN, VHI, WAB,
- Added Positions: SPG, PXD, SHV, USMV, HLI, FALN, CCI, IAT, KLAC, TLT, SIVB, XHB, IAI, IYW, IYG, IVV, TIP, IJR, ACN, INTU, XLY, MSCI, IXUS, ASML, DECK, TGT, HD, CG, ODFL, BLK, NEE, JPM, TROW, DKS, JPST, HSY, IGIB, PAYX, TPX, KKR, UPS, MBB, XLF, VTIP, VTI, VOO, BMY, USIG, CCJ, JRS, NUSI, MUB, DSL, EMD, EXG, GE, SLRC, STK, INFL, IEMG, SUN, MRK, HNDL, MSI, EMB,
- Reduced Positions: HON, XRT, SPY, IGSB, V, IEFA, VLUE, IXG, ESGE, XLI, SCHD, COMT, QQQ, IWM, AAPL, XLC, IVW, GLD, IXN, IYE, GOOGL, JMST, IVE, IUSB, FUMB, PYPL, DIS, UNP, GOVT, KCE, MA, OC, PG, SPTS, VIG, IJH, ABNB, BAC, SBUX, LLY, TXN, COST, PCYO, ABBV, CVX, MCD, PM, AVGO, ATVI, TSLA, ISRG, CMCSA, PDBC, EPD, PMAR, IBM, SHY, NKE, CSCO, TLH, VT, XLB, BRT, ABT, VRTX, GNK, T, OGN, BMAR, WMT, FENY, FLOT, FNCL, JNJ, VZ, TMO, GSY, IHI, ITOT, PFG, LMT,
- Sold Out: DFS, FB, BBY, INMD, CROX, XME, UNH, ICE, ZBRA, GM, QRVO, VCIT, CHDN, CSGP, FAST, FITB, FHN, MTCH, LYV, MLM, NCR, NVO, PFE, SHW, SWKS, LUV, WAL, ZION, MELI, PANW, TWTR, HLT, BABA, FWONK, RACE, NESR, KIDS, SE, UBER, CRWD, EDR, EDR, DKNG, VCSH, VEU, AOS, ATI, LNT, ALL, AXP, AMT, APH, ABR, ADSK, AXS, GOLD, BIIB, CVS, CSL, SCHW, CME, KO, CL, CMI, DHR, EL, GS, HVT, HUBB, JCI, MDT, NDAQ, NEM, OMC, PCAR, PPG, PBH, BKNG, ROP, AVNW, UL, URI, NS, ZBH, TDF, SCU, KL, TRIL, NXPI, HII, XYL, TCPC, PCI, ZTS, VEEV, WLKP, CFG, KHC, ROKU, DOCU, BCSF, RVLV, OPEN, ASTS, STEM, PTRA, BGRY, BITQ, DGS, FBND, FTEC, INDY, IWC, IWP, IWR, LIT, PFF, VEA, XITK, XLE,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 171,108 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 234,268 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,359 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 284,065 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,141 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $70.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 46,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $273.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.41 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $102.05. The stock is now traded at around $105.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AutoNation Inc (AN)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in AutoNation Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.38 and $227.13, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $200.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $495.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 12399.22%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $149.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 64,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 15516.09%. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $223.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 35,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 553.14%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 30,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2619.58%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 35,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 49.91%. The purchase prices were between $94.87 and $118.96, with an estimated average price of $107.07. The stock is now traded at around $103.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 64,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 103.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 132,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.Sold Out: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04.Sold Out: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Spectrum Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74.
